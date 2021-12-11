Enough with the usual fleece or cotton gloves, this is the winter accessory to keep warm with style that is becoming popular

The cold of these days is really putting us to the test. It is increasingly difficult to leave our warm bed in the morning to venture outside the house in the snow, wind and rain.

It is for this reason that many people these days are falling victim to the famous seasonal flu. To defend ourselves from this enemy, it is important to eat in a healthy and balanced way, consuming foods rich in vitamins and minerals.

We are talking, for example, of this precious vegetable that could help us fight the flu and therefore now it will not be missing in our carts.

In addition to nutrition, however, it is also important to choose the right clothes to shelter from the cold. Among the parts of the body that cool more easily are the hands and feet. If there is not much you can do for the feet, besides choosing warm and comfortable shoes, the situation is better for the hands.

There is, in fact, an accessory that will finally keep our hands warm, but which is very different from the usual boring gloves. We are talking about an accessory that is making a comeback because it has a lot of style and really goes with everything. Here’s what it is.

Cold hands are one of the most unbearable things during the winter. We have already revealed that this simple and fun exercise is enough to have warm hands in 1 minute.

In addition to this, however, mittens are finally back in trend. Perhaps not everyone knows them, but the mittens are anything but trivial and boring gloves and have the advantage of heating much more. It is a kind of gloves, or mittens, consisting of a single pocket that encloses all the fingers, leaving only the thumb independent.

The beauty of the mittens is that they are so warm that they can also be used by those who hike in the high mountains. In addition to keeping our hands warm, however, they have much more style and personality than classic gloves. In short, enough with the usual fleece or cotton gloves, this is the winter accessory to keep warm with style that is becoming popular.

A funny American story brought them back to the fore

The fashion of the mittens is back in the limelight for a story that has sparked a lot of hilarity and fun. It all started when American Senator Bernie Sanders wore some nice mittens during the inauguration day of the 46th US president, Joe Biden.

The photo of the senator in the mittens has made the rounds of the Web, becoming a real viral meme. From that moment the mittens became trendy again and still continue to reap success today.