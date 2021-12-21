Among the classic appetizers of the holidays can not miss the salmon canapes. But why limit yourself to seasoning them with butter and lemon? There are simple but less common alternatives that are sure to impress guests.

So enough with the usual salmon canapes at Christmas, here’s how to prepare 3 original and delicious variations.

A fresh touch of green

At Christmas it is nice to respect traditions. But even introducing some small news doesn’t hurt! For example, dates can be served not at the end of the meal, but as an ingredient in a delicious appetizer. Or you can decorate the table not with the usual withering poinsettia, but with an original and refined plant.

Another idea to give a little uniqueness to the Christmas menu is to revisit the great classics. Salmon canapes, in particular, become more inviting with a few simple additions.

The simplest solution is to serve ordinary canapes, with smoked salmon, butter (or cream cheese) and a squeeze of lemon. But without forgetting a secret touch, which acts as a garnish and enhances the flavor of the salmon.

It is a sprig of dill leaves. In Scandinavian countries this is the aromatic herb that is most often combined with salmon. Alternatively, you can use wild fennel, whose flavor is similar to that of dill.

In addition to this simple addition, there are other variations that will make salmon canapes more appetizing. Here are some suggestions.

The first alternative is to prepare the avocado and salmon canapes. Just crush the pulp of an avocado to obtain a cream, adding three tablespoons of olive oil, the juice of half a lemon, salt and pepper. Spread the cream on the canapés, then place a slice of salmon on top.

The second delicious version combines the taste of salmon with the scent of citrus fruits. In this case, a light cream will be prepared with the robiola, adding some grated orange and lemon zest. Spread the cheese on the bread, add the salmon and sprinkle everything with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Finally, the salmon canapes can be enriched with a particularly original ingredient: green apple. Just cut the fruit into very thin slices and season them with lemon juice, so that they do not blacken. In a bowl, work some fresh cheese together with olive oil and lemon. Spread the cream obtained on the canapés, place the salmon and a slice of apple on them and sprinkle with pink pepper.

Here are three original alternatives that will leave guests speechless!

