Enpam applauds the Mercer study: “Family doctors. More organized but not dependent”

10 FEB – The Italian doctors’ welfare institution “welcomes the reorganization model of local health services identified by the consultancy firm Mercer in a study published this week”, Enpam confirms in a note.





“The health needs of citizens are met by guaranteeing the possibility of choosing a doctor of their own trust and ensuring physical proximity, such as that of the studios present throughout Italy, and not kilometers away from their home – observes the president Alberto Oliveti -. Certainly, from the immediate future, the general practitioner will be put in a position to play more as a team “.





“This plan, already foreseen by the NRP, would be unthinkable if the family doctor became an employee, with all the rigidity that this relationship entails, rather than making him remain a parasubordinate freelancer – says the president of Enpam -. Instead, the remuneration mechanism will have to change, providing for a mixed solution between a quota recognized for each client (capital quota) and a quota for the hours worked, for example, in community houses (hourly quota). Thus, the doctor will be able to ensure assistance and primary care in all ways, both by receiving at his own office, by going to the patient’s home, and by making himself available for community activities for the hours requested “.

“It is clear that the general practitioner, even if not an employee, must compulsorily adhere to the initiatives agreed in the District, follow well-defined criteria for taking charge and for the Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways (Pdta), apply guidelines and undergo performance indicators and an assessment of clinical appropriateness – says Oliveti -. The contracted doctor will also have to adopt standards of care that provide for various degrees of professional integration, from functional territorial aggregations to complex primary care units and participate in societies between professionals. In this way and with adequate technological and technical-administrative support, the family doctor can however become a true head of his own ‘department’ of fiduciary medicine, at the service of the person and the community “.

February 10, 2022

