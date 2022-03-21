Enrico Dueñas, leaves for El Salvador

the steering wheel of the El Salvador national team, Enrico Duenaswill not be able to play the last matches corresponding to the octagonal towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to a statement issued by FESFUT on its social media accounts, the 21-year-old midfielder underwent a test on March 18 in Amsterdam, testing positive for COVID-19.

Dueñas will miss the game against Jamaica, to be played on Caribbean soil on the 24th of this month.



