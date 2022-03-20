Enrico Ruggeri, new album, gym, Inter: “Lukaku? I don’t miss him”

Enrico Ruggeri presents his new album “The Revolution” and talks about his relationship with sport and football: “I like Dzeko and Lautaro”

Gabriella Mancini March 17

“La Revolution” is the latest album by Enrico Ruggeri, a great Inter fan, which will be released on Friday after two years of work. On the cover the photo of her class when she attended the “Berchet” high school in Milan, in 1973-’74, an affectionate look at that generation, which fought but never really won. (“We are the revolution we have always dreamed of / the one we wanted so much so desired / winners of a great group but then defeated in the final / we who had to do that night”). “A dense, current, autobiographical album, which is divided between rock and intimist songs. “We were the generation of Carosello, of the bombs in Piazza Fontana, of AIDS, a generation that has clashed with life but which has also experienced many types of music that have marked history. Many things have changed, but the desire to make music is always the same “.

Even then he was sporty …

“Inter fan, the pleasure of playing football with friends, the pleasure of watching matches and the Olympics”.

What sports do you practice today?

“I run and do exercises in the gym, at home, a little aerobic work and a little cardio, all based on the eight against eight matches, twice a week, with friends and those with the National Singers”.

Do you have any dietary rules?

“I haven’t been drinking alcohol for two years.”

He has been playing in the National Singers Team for many years, he is also the president and the captain, what are your plans?

“We have started to meet again in retreat, we have already taken the field in Limbiate, to remember Luca Attanasio, the ambassador killed in Congo, and we are preparing the Match of the Heart. And with the Progetto Arca Foundation we support the “War Refugees” project relating to the “Ukraine Emergency”, with the solidarity number 45527, active until March 31st. We are working hard, Boosta has left for the border with Romania to bring clothes and medicines to the refugees, we are mobilized ”.

A deeply renewed national team after the pandemic and the absurd sexist controversy of last year …

“We compacted. Many smart young people entered and the singers who thought more than anything else to promote their image left ”.

How do you see your Inter Milan?

“At the beginning of the championship it was said that it was a demobilized team, then that he had the Scudetto in his pocket… in my opinion neither one nor the other, she is one of the contenders for the Scudetto. I’m happy that the title race is close, the championship is more fun than others, like the French one, with PSG detached from everyone ”.

“No. I like Dzeko, who makes others play well, and Lautaro. I don’t like those players who solve situations with their goals and hide the problems of a team, as happened to Juventus with Ronaldo: the team played badly, but he hid the dust under the carpet “.