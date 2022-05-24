Enrique Álvarez: This is the reason why María Félix was not affectionate with her son

This Tuesday, May 24, marks the 26th anniversary of the unfortunate death of Enrique Alvarez Felixwho was the only son of María Félix, so on this occasion we will remember some aspects that you possibly did not know about the also actor, In addition, we will address one of the most rugged issues that revolve around his figure because we will tell you what was the reason why his mother refused to be affectionate with him.

Enrique Alvarez Felix, was born on April 6, 1935 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, his parents were Maria Felix and Enrique Alvarezwho was a merchant, it is worth mentioning that at that time “La Doña” was not yet famous. The first years of “Quique’s” life, as his mother called him, were extremely turbulent because his parents divorced and although in the first instance he had been left in the care of his mother, a few months later, his father decided to kidnap him so he spent much of his childhood with his paternal family.

Enrique Álvarez began his career as an actor in the mid-1960s. Photo: Special

By the mid-1940s, María Félix was already a celebrity and was married to Agustín Lara so they knew how to take advantage of their influences and managed to get Enrique backHowever, “La Doña” found that her son was more than pampered and that he was extremely capricious because that is how his paternal grandmother had educated him, so to endow him with character she decided to send him to different schools and boarding schools outside of Mexico because she wanted a man with a strong personality to become, because of this, the actress was also not very affectionate with her son, however, this did not mean that he did not want it.

After finishing high school, Enrique Álvarez returned to Mexico because he intended to follow in his mother’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.but María Félix made it a condition that before that she had to finish a university degree, so she studied Political Science at UNAM and when she received her degree, “Quique” asked him again to support him in his acting career and “María Bonita” had no other option but to support her son, who made his acting debut in the movie “Simón en el desert” (1964).

María Félix’s son starred in different films throughout his career. Photo: Special

Despite being the son of María Félix, Enrique Álvarez never tried to take advantage of said title and managed to stand out thanks to his histrionic talent. which led him to star in more than 20 movies, about 30 soap operas and multiple plays during the three decades he was active in the entertainment industry.

It is worth mentioning that another of the most controversial issues of Enrique Alvarez the thing is he was supposedly gay because she never had a partner, however, many years later it was learned that the actress Ofelia Medina rejected a marriage offer from the heir of María Félix so this situation also gave rise to all kinds of speculation about the actor, who was always characterized by keeping his private life away from the spotlight.

Enrique Álvarez Félix was always very reserved about his personal life. Photo: Special

Enrique Álvarez Félix was 61 years old when an acute myocardial infarction suddenly took his life on May 24, 1996.her mother, who was in Paris, France, upon finding out she immediately returned to Mexico and according to various testimonies of friends close to the family, “La Doña”, true to her personality, He remained firm throughout the funeral, however, they say it was the greatest pain he experienced in his life.

