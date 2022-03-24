Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán ask for help to find blood donors

A new concern assails the tranquility of the Pinal-Guzmán family, who now ask their followers for support to find blood donors for the wife of Enrique Guzman, who has been hospitalized in the south of the city for a few days.

Through social networks, Alejandra Guzman He addressed his more than three million followers to support by donating blood. “Rockers: we need negative type O blood for Rosalba Guzmán at the Ángeles del Pedregal hospital. Thank you very much”, wrote the daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán.

Although this was not the only message they sent, because hours before his father, the singer Enrique Guzmán, had done the same on social networks and confirmed that his wife, Rosalba Welter Portes Gil, with whom he married since 1979, was in the hospital in room 607 of the Angeles hospital.

With this last couple, the singer had no offspring, however, he has achieved a solid relationship Despite the scandals in which the interpreter of “Payasito” has been involved, who is currently facing a controversy with his granddaughter Frida Sofía, who denounced him for sexual abuse.

So far the reasons for which the wife of Enrique Guzmán was hospitalized are unknown or when she could be discharged from the hospital where she is, in the company of the rocker, who has been very attentive to her health evolution.

