Enrique Arce (‘La Casa de Papel’) confirms that he is in Paris for the filming of ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Last January the fans of ‘The Money Heist’ They were shocked to discover that Henry Maplethe loved and hated Arthur in the series, he had made a big leap to Hollywood and would participate in ‘Murder Mystery 2‘.

The Netflix film is a long-awaited continuation of the success ‘Murder Mystery’ (‘Criminals at sea’ in Spain) where the actor shares the screen with actors of the stature of Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Mark Strong or Tony Goldwyn.

Henry Maple been having a wonderful few weeks rolling in hawaii and later traveling through the Dominican Republic, but a few days ago he returned to Spain to find “the horror” of the invasion of Ukraine.

Since then the actor has shared a post with the ‘Stop War’ and another dedicated to “the real resistance” with a photo in support of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Now, just confirmed thatand is already in Paris and that they return to the shooting of the film, although not without a reflection on what is happening.

“And again in Paris, about to resume filming from ‘Murder Mystery 2’, for Netflix,” he reveals on his Instagram.

“There are times when it becomes hard to get into the code of comedy, when drama and horror are so present, but let’s go for it…”.

He also used the hashtags “the show must go on” or “no to war in Ukraine”.

The international projection of ‘La Casa de Papel’

Enrique Arce’s leap to Hollywood has not been radical, since he already participated in the production of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, and the cast of ‘Money Heist’ has ended up becoming an international phenomenon.

Other of its protagonists such as Ursula Corbero, with ‘Snake Eyes’, or Alvaro Morte with the series ‘The wheel of time’ they have become full-fledged Hollywood interpreters.

‘Murder Mystery 2’ will once again have Jennifer Aniston as the protagonist and, if everything progresses in filming, its premiere could be expected by the end of this same 2022.

