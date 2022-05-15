Enrique Bunbury cancels his tour and anticipates his retirement

The singer from Zaragoza Enrique Bunbury He announced this Sunday that due to his throat problems and “with all the pain” in his heart, he is canceling his tour of the United States, as well as the planned concerts in Spain.

“Unfortunately, today in Chicago, one day before the celebration of the ‘show’ in Rosemont, we have to announce that we will not be able to continue with the tour. My throat and breathing problems flared up and came back sharply last night and what I thought was going to be under control is completely out of my hands and desires,” Bunbury said in a statement.

A situation that has forced him, “with all the pain” in his heart, to “advance what he already saw as imminent”.

“It is impossible for me to do more concerts. I understand that many of you bought tickets for a North American tour that was already ‘sold out’ (sold out) and a Spanish tour that aimed the same”, he added about tickets whose amount will be returned.

As explained by the artist in this statement, when two months ago he announced the concerts of “The Last Tour”, he wanted to “fulfill the commitments previously made, both in the United States and in Spain”.

“With Latin America we were on time, since no agreement had yet been closed”, he clarified. But, given “the events”, his band and he tried to “reduce both the ‘tour’ of the USA and Spain” to leave “as much time as possible between concerts” and thus “ensure as much as possible” that his voice “could respond ”.

As he also told, a few days ago the first of the “shows” of this farewell tour began in New York, which continued in Atlanta: “Both were two fabulous concerts, both for the public and for us, I think I can say with some pride.”

Bunbury, at 54, has thanked the “understanding” of his followers in what he has described as a “painful” moment for him and the entire team.

The man from Zaragoza, who he was going to say goodbye to the United States on June 6, he still had concerts in Chicago, Houston, El Paso, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Anaheim pending.

The Spanish tour was going to start on July 22 in Cádiz and was also going to pass through Murcia, Mallorca, Málaga, Pontevedra, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Zaragoza, Granada, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville and Valencia.