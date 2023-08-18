Enrique Garces Hospital and Type C Guamani Health Center consolidate their health services – Ministry of Public Health

Quito, August 17, 2023

Carmen Guerrero, Deputy Minister of Comprehensive Health Care, made a technical visit to the Enrique Garces General Hospital and the Type C Guamani Health Center, with the aim of monitoring and strengthening health services in these important establishments south of Quito.

At the Enrique Garces Hospital, progress was made in different areas in the implementation of medical care and public health policies for the benefit of patients, as well as improving emergency care flow, for people with disabilities, old age and women in pregnancy. Situation

When visiting the First Reception Room, a place where people who are victims of any form of violence are cared for, they verified compliance with the protocols that allow for the quality of care.

He continued his visit to the Diabetic Foot Clinic inside this health home, and highlighted the importance of teamwork in providing comprehensive, personalized and timely care to patients suffering from this pathology.

83-year-old patient Teresa G., suffering from cellulite and arterial hypertension in the lower right limb, commented, “I am hospitalized for two days, they treated me very well, the nurses help me with my illness.” , They are very good. the food is delicious. May God pay them.”

Deputy Minister Guerrero ended the hospital tour in the units of internal medicine, laboratory, X-ray, tomography, pharmacy, operating room, external consultation and hospitalization. It verified the strengthening of hospital infrastructure, such as the provision of preventive and systemic medical services to the users.

In addition, the Deputy Minister visited the Type C Guamani Health Center in southern Quito. She went to the emergency room, maternity center, rehabilitation, X-ray, laboratory, pharmacy, and outside consultations. He listened carefully to the experiences and needs of health workers and users.

Carmen Guerrero expressed satisfaction at the visible progress in the establishments visited, recognizing the great work done by all medical and administrative personnel. They reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) to expand support and strengthen health institutions, guaranteeing access to comprehensive and timely medical care.

