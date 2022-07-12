News

Enrique Gomez's review

After the statement by the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, on the price of the dollar, who made a warning to citizens who would be taking advantage of the rise in the currency to buy foreign currency, stating that they should be careful of the fluctuation that could result in a future.

Former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez took advantage of his social networks to criticize Petro’s response, alleging that now people would not be free to buy dollars, but that they would have to ask the president-elect for permission to do so. And he finished off his comment by reaffirming his nonconformity against the next government, calling it “the new regime.”

To those who are buying dollars in Colombia today, with the greatest respect I have to announce that when I put them up for sale again, they will be worth less at that time. eye! don’t waste your money”, was Petro’s message about the dollar on his social networks.

To which Gomez replied: “It turns out that now it is time to ask @petrogustavo for permission to buy dollars. Truly, each announcement or pronouncement of the new regime worries more and more”.

It is noteworthy that the dollar has been rising in price since the beginning of June, before the second presidential round, when it was above 3,700 pesos and international pressure shot its price more than 800 pesos higher in less than a month.

