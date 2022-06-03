Enrique Guzmán does not want to talk about Frida Sofía again | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

The singer has refused to answer how the legal process against his granddaughter is going.

After months of scandal, Enrique Guzman He seems to want to resume his career and recently revealed that he is already considering some offers to return to the stage. However, he has made it clear that despite speculation that she will work with his ex again, Silvia PinalIt is not something that will happen.

“I have no problem, what happens is that I, Silvia and Enrique together cannot be done, just like the one with Alberto Vazquez and Enrique Guzman”, he told the program ‘Today’.

Later, he explained that he is not interested in recounting his life in a bioseries Although these are fashionable, it is not the type of project that catches your attention.

“We are not going to do that for now, it gives me a lot of hue/$… Surely now that I retire, when I stop stepping on stage, maybe someone will think of it, but I am not in any hurry”, said.

When asked about some family issues and the legal dispute against his granddaughter Frida Sofía, who accused him of sexual abuse during his childhood, he refused to give any statement in this regard and argued that family matters are resolved in the family.

“Family things run in familyNothing is going to come out afloat, don’t worry, I’ve always been calm, “he stated bluntly, so the interview ended.