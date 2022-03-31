Enrique Guzmán had to hospitalize his wife Rosalba Welter | INSTAGRAM

Remember that last week the pinal dynasty was once again involved scandalswhen we found out that Mayela Laguna had sent some audio to rant against the family of Luis Enrique Guzmán and against him.

However, the famous man supported his father, Enrique Guzmán, who was very worried about his wife, Mrs. Rosalba Welterwho had a very strong relapse of his COPDso he had to hospitalize her for four days.

According to the magazine TV Notas, he was in contact with people close to the family, assuring that things were only a scare, despite the fact that if he was hospitalized, Don Enrique remained very quiet Given the situation.

Even the children of Silvia Pineapple they came to support their father, they arrived at night trying not to be recognized, but of course the media were there very attentive.

After those four days they were finally able to return home, so the lady had to leave in a wheelchair thanks to hospital protocol.

