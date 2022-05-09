Enrique Iglesias celebrates his 47th birthday in the best way in the company of his family. | Special: Instagram.

Enrique Iglesias celebrates his 47th birthday in the best way: with his family. The Spanish singer was seen via Instagram happily with his partner, former tennis player Anna Kournikova, 40, and her three children. In this way, the son of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler had the best of laps in the sun.

Enrique Iglesias released his most recent album, FINAL (Vol.1), last September and announced that he would take a breakwhen expressing: “I am at that moment and chapter of my life in which I think it is the right time to stop”.

Y through the postcard that Anna Kournikova shared on his Instagram account, it is possible to see that the singer of “Bailando”, “El perdedor” and “Héroe” received his 47th birthday more handsome, full and happy than ever from his home Bay Point, one of the most exclusive islands in the bay of Miami, United States.

In this way, it shows that his facet as a father suits him well and is what he enjoys the most; his children, the twins Lucy and Nicholas, 4 years old, and Mary, 2 years old, allow him to be a child again, forgetting the spotlight, the stage and public life to enjoy and dedicate quality time to what is most important of his life: his family.

The former tennis player wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to the most amazing dad! We super love you!”, which is a way of sharing that their relationship is still one of the strongest in the middle, having just over 20 years together. Perhaps part of her secret has been guarding the privacy of her family life.

As the singer’s birthday coincides with the celebration of Mother’s Day in the United States, that is, today May 8, he published on his Instagram account a video in which Anna Kournikova dances in the company of little Nicholas to the beat of “I love rock ‘n roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Very much in tune with the background music and the peculiar dance of mother and son, Enrique Iglesias wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world! You rock”which caused his followers to react and write comments like “beautiful family”, “I love your family” and “and to you, my dear Enrique, happy birthday, I love you”.

Undoubtedly, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are the living image of what love means, family, union and the daily choice to love that special person. They also show that it is possible to combine professional life with family life, making decisions that always favor the latter.