Enrique Peña Nieto, two family businesses and millionaire international transfers

The head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Pablo Gómez Álvarez, reported that in the review of the financial movements of the former president Enrique Pena Nieto two companies constituted by the former president of Mexico were detected; one of them received more than 10 thousand 530 million pesos in contracts as a supplier to the government in the past administration.

“In the case of company A, it is noted that the former president shares the quality of shareholder with blood relatives who carry out operations for large amounts; It is a family business that has existed since he was president. Company A deposits 35.9 million pesos to a shareholder and family member, who in turn returns 22.8 million pesos to the same,” said Gómez.

In the morning conference this Thursday of the president Andrew Manuel Lopez ObradorPablo Gómez pointed out that company B was established by the former president and relatives, before 2012, and it has a “symbiotic relationship with a transnational moral (company) itself that benefited from government contracts federal during the administration of the then head of the Executive.

Gómez added that company B is identified as a supplier and provider of government services during the mandate of Enrique Pena Nieto, that received in 2013 contracts for 714 million pesos; in 2014, one thousand 126 million; 2015, for 5 thousand 505 million; in 2016, 948 million 799 thousand; in 2017, 991 million; and in 2018, one thousand 246 million pesos.

“In addition to the above, company B sent, from 2015 to 2021, 261 international transfers to the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom of 1,557,822,000 pesos and 4,942,000 dollars. Company B together with a subsidiary of the transnational have a bank account in the European Union through which they transferred 164 thousand 326 euros, “he said.

