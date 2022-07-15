Ensuring the welfare of animals helps preserve human health

Controlling diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans has become a crucial issue today, so measures such as vaccination or deworming in animals play a very important role in counteracting these types of diseases known as zoonotic, such as such as Rabies, Salmonellosis or Lyme disease, just to mention a few.

In the world zoonoses daywhich is commemorated on July 6, Leonardo Burcius, General Director of MSD Animal Health in Mexico, shared that “The company, committed to its mission ‘The Science of Healthier Animals’, seeks to join efforts to help mitigate zoonoses in a multisectoral manner and through our portfolio of innovative products and technological solutions that make human and animal health a alone”.

In this sense, MSD Animal Health, in addition to having innovative solutions such as vaccines or dewormers to protect our pets, also has tools and technology that benefit both the livestock sector and animal protein consumers.

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 20% of animal production losses are linked to animal diseases, in addition, 75% of emerging human pathogens they are of animal origin.

Given this situation, the use of technology in the care of animals, especially those destined for food production, helps monitor and detect health problems early, which allows the sector to act in time and have a follow-up from the birth of an animal until it becomes protein on the plate.

“Thanks to our MSD Animal Health Intelligence (MAHI) division, we can offer farmers monitoring devices and animal health platforms that favor traceability and know each step of the cattle, from birth to slaughter, and thus producers offer quality meat to the Mexican population”, added the director of MSD Animal Health in Mexico.

This is how the ‘One Health’ or ‘One Health’ initiative is of vital importance to protect the livestock sector from the proliferation of zoonotic diseases; since national producers contribute significant amounts of products of animal origin to the national and international market. Only figures from the Mexican Meat Council indicate that Mexico is positioned in sixth place, globally, as a meat producer with 7,420 million tonstwo.

Finally, Leonardo Burcius emphasized that, “caring for the health of animals through a correct diagnosis, control, prevention and treatment of possible diseases that harm them, gives us a great advantage to help producers and managers of companion animals, in addition to representing a direct intervention in human health, the environment and sustainable development.