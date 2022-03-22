«Enter the 5th wave» Bulletin

Covid raises its head strongly in Veneto: 8,355 new positives and 17 dead yesterday, according to the bulletin of Azienda Zero at 8 am on 22 March 2022. And in front of pharmacies and specialized centers, the queues of people waiting for a tampon are seen again. The total number of people currently positive today has thus risen to 68,136 (with an incidence yesterday of 9.36%) while the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic has worsened and counts today. 14,062 victims.

Boom of infections in Padua: 1,997 (418 Monday), the province with the highest number of cases. Followed by Venice (1676), Vicenza (1488), Verona (1303), Treviso (1032), Rovigo (405), Belluno (281).

Situation in hospitals: 743 patients hospitalized in non-critical areas (+27 compared to Monday’s bulletin), 53 (-4) in intensive care.

Zaia: “We have entered the fifth wave”

“We have entered the fifth wave. We see an increase in hospitalizations in the medical area while a decrease in those in intensive care – said the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia commenting on the data – The guard should not be lowered but I am convinced that the endemic phase has now begun. We need to get used to living with the virus. The real challenge is to protect those most at risk, the elderly and the frail. We will also have to deal with the issue of Long Covid ».

Vaccinations

The campaign is proceeding slowly, with 3,081 administrations carried out yesterday, of which 2,648 are third doses. Coverage with the booster covers 88.5% of the population, and the third dose is stable at 72.7%; in the pediatric range, 30.1% of the complete cycle was completed.

