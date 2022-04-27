Enter the saga and announce it

Mexico City

South African actress Charlize Theron remembered for films such as “Mad Max”, “Atomic” or “The Old Guard”, and winner of an Oscar for Best Actress, made public her participation in the tenth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga, after her performance in the ninth film in the franchise.

In the photographs you can see the actress in the filming of the new installment, interpreting in front of the cameras of the recording set, and posing for a photograph with props from the filming.

In addition, he shared through his official Instagram account a photograph with another new member of the cast. This is actor Jason Momoa, who played the marine superhero “Aquaman” for the DC comics production house.

Momoa, as announced by the official account of the saga at the beginning of the year, will be the new villain of the saga: “The fast family continues to grow, welcome Jason Momoa,” shared the official Twitter account of the saga.

In addition to Momoa and Theron, the cast is still led by Vin Dissel, and the names of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, among others, stand out.

According to the “ComingSoon” platform, the new film will hit theaters on April 7, 2023, almost two years after the ninth installment. Fans expect Justin Lin to return as director for the film that Universal decided to divide into 2 parts that will end the franchise that began in 2001.