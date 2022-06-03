Enter Zoe Saldana’s garage and check out her flashy cars

Neytiri’s roles in Avatar and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only consecrated her to Zoe Saldana as the highest-grossing actress in history, but also allowed her to make a great fortune. Part of it, she put into her garage, which she filled with several high-end cars. Meet them below.

June 03, 2022 3:04 p.m.

Zoë Saldana became the highest grossing actress in the world for having been part of Avatar of james cameron in 2009 and Avengers: Endgame of Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019. These mega-productions not only allowed him to spread his image around the world, but also allowed him to make a great fortune.

Due to the high salaries for his excellent performances (only for Avengers: Infinity War took a bag of 3 million dollars), the American was able to indulge in satisfying her passion for high-end cars and filled his garage with luxurious pieces. Let’s meet below, the vehicles that make up his collection:

1)Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

This luxurious German vehicle has an engine under the hood. 3 liter V6 with which it generates 280 horsepower of power With these, you can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds. In addition, it is capable of achieving 210km/h top speed. The value of this Audi Q7 is 50 thousand dollarsbeing the cheapest car in his collection.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Zoe Saldana and her Cadillac Escalade.

This ostentatious SUV from General Motorshides an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8 under the chest It allows the vehicle to generate a power of 420 horsepower. It is capable of accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and also reaches a top speed of 209 km/h. This luxurious truck has an approximate value of 100 thousand dollars.

3) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

Under the hood of Saldana’s Audi A8, we can find an engine 4.2-liter V8 that generates 350 horsepower of power These allow the car to reach a 260km/h top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. The A8 was the first car that the actress added to her collection thanks to the success of Avatar, in 2009. For it, she spent an amount close to 120 thousand dollars.

4) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

With a powerful engine 4.2-liter V8 under the hood, this luxurious sports car generates a power of 430 horsepower. The fast German car of the actress, can reach a 300km/h top speed. In addition, it is capable of accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Priced at 132 thousand dollarsthis is the most valuable car in Saldana’s garage.