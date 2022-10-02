Entergalactic Review: An Explosion of Art and Music

The reviews of David Perez “Davicine”:

entergalactic

Kid Cudi and executive producer Kenya Barris are the creators of this story of two young artists and their adventures while looking for love in New York. entergalactic is an explosion of art, music and fashion set in New York, the only city capable of accommodating these three universes. Directed by Fletcher Moulesbeside Scott Mescudi Y Jessica Williamsthe cast features heavyweights like Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro Y Macaulay Culkin. The film opens in Netflix on September 30, 2022.

Perfect accompaniment for the new Kid Cudi

Despite the title and the psychedelic images with which it is presented entergalacticwe are facing a traditional story, and it is that the lively accompaniment of Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi for his new album of the same name presents us with a groundbreaking and immersive animation story starring Jabari (voiced by Mescudi in VO), a young artist trying to combine love and success. And it is precisely success that brings him closer to love as he settles into his dream apartment and meets his new neighbor, Meadow, a very popular photographer (voiced by Jessica Williams in the OV).

Scott Mescudi Y Kenya Barris are responsible for presenting this animated work, in which cudi he is not listed as a writer or director (although he does appear in the credits as “co-creator” and in the “story of” part), but his collaborators do replicate his penchant for bringing a false depth to simple stories, whose characters they are all very real and, most importantly, relatable.

First of all, originality

Animation in the United States was often relegated to the same Disney-Pixar style and pigeonholed into stories for children, but that is something that has been changing little by little with the arrival of Netflix and its animation for adults, especially for the recent productions of Sony that have changed the standard of animation beyond the expected aesthetics. Although we have in Netflix cases of series that combine multiple animation styles such as Love, Death & Robots, entergalactic it is a beautiful explosion of colors that paints New York in bright and vibrant hues, seeming at times like a black hole of imagination.

In entergalacticthe main characters are surprisingly presented in a painterly style, reminiscent of Spider-Man: a new universe, whose animation literally looks like a motion comic, but takes advantage of any moment at the level of dreams, daydreams or memories, to extol the power of creativity and offer new animated styles that complement the original story with more artistically original and innovative styles. That if, please, it is a film to enjoy on the largest screen that is at hand, because it will not be enjoyed as much if it is seen on mobile phones, something that unfortunately is being done more and more.

Some of these animation style changes are amazing, and span many styles. Special mention deserves when a character tells an anecdote while doling out relationship advice to any of the protagonists, or a funny manga-style animation sequence remembering a first date in a feudal Japanese-themed restaurant. Also worth noting is a sequence that takes place during a video game-like nightmare, where everything turns black and white except for Jabari’s red hoodie, which provides visual contrast.

It is these scenes that allow us to understand the need to tell this story in an animated way, since the romance around which the film revolves could well have been shown with flesh and blood actors by using very traditional photography and camera angles, but if there were been a live action movie, it would not have the same charm, since it is the mixture of its art, music and vibrant colors that draws us in.

Music as the engine of history

entergalactic is divided into chapters, as individual music videos extended to tell a story, all of them creating an incredible experience with a somewhat flat script but a visual style that reminds us that animation can tell any story and make us part of the experiences of its protagonists. Showing life through this wonderful perspective, what it achieves is to give even greater importance to the little moments of life.

The new album of Kid Cudi is a delight that fits the film perfectly, but falls short of what we’d call a visual album, since the themes of cudi they acquire more value within the context of the story that we are seeing unfold, enriching the film more thanks to the music than if it only had traditional dialogues.

And once I open the dialogue box, I have to admit that entergalactic shows a good balance between masculine and feminine gaze… While Jabari and his friends talk about women, Meadow and her best friend Karina discuss how to deal with the men in their lives. What is certain is that they want to present all their characters in such a way that they cannot be unfriendly to the viewer, so that the romance that is shown on screen is not broken at any time, and for this they even avoid focusing too much on the secondary plot. by Mr. Rager so that we never see Jabari grapple with the option of compromising his art to reach a larger audience.

entergalactic It is an original and intimate look at love and success, which would have been better enjoyed for the first time on the big screen, but is still fully enjoyable at home thanks to its striking visuals and incredible music, which compensate for the absence of a script. more original.

What did you think of the movie Entergalactic?

entergalactic

