Entering ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ for the heroine and staying until the end for the villain

The Handmaid’s Tale It is a series that puts the viewer to the limit. This time I’m not saying it because of that obsession with showing the protagonist’s suffering in close-ups with an Elisabeth Moss more self-sacrificing than Jesus Christ, but because of her ability to regain interest when one is about to throw in the towel.

Every season it is tempting to give up to see if June is reunited with Hannah, the daughter that the dictatorship stole from her to deliver to the regime’s high command. Sometimes it’s a matter of living in a loop with Moss’s looks; sometimes because of the obsession with cruelty, like someone who delights in horror; and other times simply because of the undisguised maneuver of Bruce Miller, its creator, of stretching the plot like the rubber of a slingshot, always on the verge of breaking it and emptying an eye.

Every season it is tempting to give up to see if June reunites with Hannah, the daughter that the dictatorship stole from her to hand her over to the regime’s high command.

The fifth season could not be different with creative decisions that put to the test (and, attention, that there is spoilers). After the murder of Commander Waterford at the hands of June, Miller found himself with a problem that he has been carrying since his third season: his inability to control the literary universe of Margaret Atwood.

In the same way that basic details such as what the day-to-day life of the population is like in the dictatorial regime or where the centers of power and their operation beyond theatrical sessions have never been made clear, he does not know how to link June or the Waterfords with that everything that is Gilead. But, when he boils the story down to the personal, the series rises.

Does Elisabeth Moss have a clause in her contract that requires her to be given ‘x’ close-ups per episode? Hulu

It’s partly for a fifth episode where (hallelujah!) Moss works without asking the cameras to emphasize his tortured, bitter, shocked, traumatized face. Then there is that Serena kidnapped with kindness and turned into a luxury maid: the series broadcast on HBO Max never fails when it looks for ways for us to empathize with the villain. Who does not want to see the light thanks to that Yvonne Strahovski who eats the screen?

Surely The Handmaid’s Tale he has lost the battle of the plausible and of knowing how to x-ray Gilead beyond the symbolic. However, after placing the two women face to face and with a renewed situation, the series has earned unconditional attention to endure until the end.

Surely the series has lost the battle of the plausible and of knowing how to x-ray Gilead beyond the symbolic, but it has managed to place the women to maintain interest until the end

I entered fiction for June but I stay for Serena, the best representation of the appeal of fascism.