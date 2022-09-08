Entertaining movies hit theaters this month

Among these, Bárbaro arrives tomorrow at the rooms, accompanying a young woman who travels to another city for a job interview and rents a house in which she is surprised late at night, realizing that the place was double booked. , already occupied by a strange man. Despite the situation, she decides to sleep there and discovers that there is something much stranger than an unexpected guest.

With 102 minutes in length, the horror film directed and written by Zach Cregger features a cast made up of Bill Skargard, Georgina Campbell, Matthew Patrick David, Justin Long, Richard Brake, among others.

Similarly, this Thursday Vertigo premieres, which presents two friends who, trying to overcome their fears and limits, decide to climb to the top of a communications tower far from the city, abandoned and in poor condition, about 600 meters high. height. Once at the top, they find themselves trapped with no way to get down, forced to put their climbing skills to the test to survive despite the circumstances.

With a duration of 107 minutes, the film directed and written by Scott Mann features the performances of Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jasper Cole, among others.

Controversy. This month the film Don’t worry, darling, is also coming to theaters, involved in a series of behind-the-scenes controversies. The film features a couple living in an idealized community, an experimental company town where the men work for the secret Victory Project. Under an air of optimism, in the midst of a society lifestyle in the 50s, anchored around the figure of a motivational coach, the woman begins to see cracks in her idyllic life and begins to question what exactly she is doing. in the place.

With 122 minutes in length, directed by Olivia Wilde, the film that premieres on September 22, stars the music star Harry Styles and the outstanding actress Florence Pugh. Chris Pine, Dita Von Teese, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself complete the cast.

Return. Returns are also part of the releases of the month, such as the case of the horror film La huérfana 2, which has a prequel, in which you can see Lena, a woman who, after escaping from a psychiatric hospital in Russia in which was confined, travels to the US and pretends to be the missing daughter of a wealthy family. However, her plans do not go as expected, as she must face a mother who will protect her family at all costs.

With a duration of 99 minutes, the horror film directed by William Brent Bell, which hits theaters on Thursday 22, has in its cast Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Matthew Finlan, Samantha Walkes, among others.

The other cinematographic return occurs as part of the preparations for the premiere in December of the sequel to Avatar, which, for its part, returns to theaters on Thursday the 22nd. The film written and directed by James Cameron, which revolutionized cinema in 2009 with the application of 3D technology, will once again screen the story of the sailor condemned to live in a wheelchair who has a new opportunity when he is selected to travel to Pandora , the planet of the Na’vi.

At 162 minutes long, the highest-grossing film in history features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodríguez, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Wes Studi, among others.

