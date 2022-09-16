Entertainment events postponed due to storm Fiona

Due to the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona through Puerto Rico this weekend, several events that would take place have been postponed.

Here are some of the activities that were postponed:

Yolandita Monge’s “Amores de siempre” concert scheduled for this coming Saturday, September 17 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, will take place on Saturday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m., in the same place .

The Arturo Somohano Foundation postponed the functions of the musical “On your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” this weekend. The functions scheduled for September 17 and 18 have been postponed until Saturday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 26 at 3:00 p.m.

The Kiko Blades show that would go on stage this weekend at the Braulio Castillo Theater in Bayamón, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be presented only on Friday the 16th at 8:30 pm The Saturday and Sunday shows will be postponed for Sunday, September 25 at 7:30 pm Both presentations will have a sign language interpreter.

The activity “Friday Salsa in Isabela”, scheduled for this Friday, September 16 in the Plaza Pública de Isabela, was postponed to Friday, September 23.

The free event for children “The City of Children”, which was to take place this Sunday at the Paseo de las Artes de Caguas, was postponed to next Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The attraction will close operations this Saturday and Sunday. Those people who bought tickets for this weekend will be able to use them next.

Tomorrow, Friday, September 16, Safari Animal-tronics will open only during school hours from 9:00 to 1:00 pm to accommodate the children who purchased to come to these school shifts.

On Friday the 23rd it will return to its normal hours from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

The Department of Cultural Development of the municipality of Caguas reported that the new edition of its monthly activity “Criollo Cultural Impact”, which will feature the presentation of the Trio Voces in commemoration of its tenth anniversary, was postponed for Sunday, September 25 from 6:00 pm at Plaza Santiago R. Palmer.

In this next edition, the Typical Criollo Workshop and the Caguas Folkloric Ballet, resources of the Department of Cultural Development, will also participate.

The entrance is free of cost.