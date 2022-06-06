Entertainment: With “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man”, Zendaya is the queen of the MTV Awards

Best show, best film, best performance in a series: the American actress was acclaimed by the votes of the public at the ceremony, Sunday evening, in Los Angeles.

Zendaya, crowned with the award for best performance in a series for “Euphoria”. Getty Images

American actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Awards ceremony on Sunday, which crowned her series “Euphoria” and the blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, elected best show and best film. The comedian herself won best performance in a series for “Euphoria,” an HBO production that takes an often dark and hard-hitting look at teenage life.

Among the many quirky awards handed out during the ceremony, ranging from “best kiss” to “scariest performance”, Euphoria also took home the trophy for “best fight” and best “one night stand” on screen.

Awarded by public vote, trophies tend to go to mainstream productions, which benefit from active fans on social media and are encouraged to vote multiple times for their favourites. It was no surprise then to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a far-leading box office winner, take home the Best Picture award.

It is the third biggest hit ever in US theaters and has grossed $1.9 billion worldwide. It won the Best Performance trophy for Zendaya as well as Tom Holland, her real-life companion and on-screen incarnation of Spider-Man. The couple, however, did not attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez, Jack Black, Daniel Radcliffe…

The alumni were not left out, Jennifer Lopez winning a “Generation Award” and the award for best song for “On my way (Marry me)”. Actor Jack Black, 52, was honored for his entire career.

Daniel Radcliffe, who won best villain for the comedy adventure ‘The Secret of the Lost City’, joked that his British accent made him look evil. “It’s a universally recognized accent of absolute evil,” he laughed. “It’s a voice that would kick a puppy or deprive Oliver Twist of more food.”

( AFP )