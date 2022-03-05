Entertains Michelle Rodríguez with her own voice

<img src="https://app.guanajuato.gob.mx/revive/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=6&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a9f605ab" border="0" alt=""/>

Mauricio Angel Agencia Reforma

MEXICO CITY.- Michelle Rodríguez has made her comedic dominance clear with roles in the series 40 y 20 and the movie Mirreyes contra Godínez, but the actress will now make people laugh with her own stand-up routine.

“Unlike a fiction, I am speaking in a personal capacity and I have the opportunity to say things that I think, it is a great opportunity to speak to the world. When you know that you are heard, it is a responsibility, but also something very cool.

«My brother Manu NNa talks about what his heart wants and I love that, there will also be those who judge him, but there are those who love him and that is a goal. Above all, the people who are talking and starting things that make us laugh and reflect seem brutal to me, “Rodríguez explained.

In tense moments, the actress has a certain facility for relieving her anxiety with comedy, so her show I Don’t Like Labels, which she presents tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. at the Hotel Fiesta Americana Reforma, will include funny comments about it.

If she chose that title for her routine, it is because she has focused on not accepting the opinions that others have of her and that can limit her.

«Literally the labels are like a size and I can say that I am not in that one. Labels are something that society takes care of putting on us and we take care of assuming them and wearing them. I have learned that there are labels where I do not want to participate and others that I do want to wear.

«I free myself by presenting myself as I am: this is what there is, this is what I offer, it is my work, my talent, my voice and my speech, my way of being and dressing. My brother Manu NNa once told me that your way of being, of dressing, of speaking, is also a speech. I try to be my own speech », he expressed.

With his comedy he has known how to veto machismo, since he does not create or generate jokes that highlight details that he dislikes in society.

Her audience has also been receptive to the changes, as Rodríguez points out that when she tells jokes that are aggressive with herself, she no longer has a good response, which allows her to retire comments where she says “la gordita”.

