Entire night of the fight causes disappointment in fans

next May 7th Saúl Álvarez has his debut in 2022 when they face Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title in Las Vegas. On the other hand, today the billboard for their fight was announced, which again disappoints due to the lack of great fights that accompany the Mexican and the Russian.

As is known, Over the years, Canelo began to take all the spotlights in the boxing world because controversy, adrenaline and war are always present with his presentations.. However, the fights that accompany the Mexican begin to disappoint because they are unknown fighters and it is hoped that they will not steal the night, or if a figure appears it is against a rival without equivalents.

You have to go until September 2013 to see a fight with Saúl Álvarez that has a fight where it is well known that he is going to put on a show. On that dark night in Guadalajara against Floyd Mayweather, Danny Garcia defeated the Argentine Lucas Matthysse, a clash that in the previous match guaranteed a great show due to the way great punchers fought..

On the other hand, unlike other times, Canelo’s card will not even have big stars, but most of the boxers are unknown or boxing promises such as Joselito Velázquez and Marc Castro. The latter begins to be common currency for the Guadalajara fighter since the last time there were a large number of figures in his fights happened in September 2018 when he defeated Gennady Golovkin and was backed by names like Jaime Munguia, Román González, David Lemiux, Alexis Rocha and Vergil Ortiz Jr. However, the problem on this card was the opposition from these fighters, so you knew you were not going to see any surprise in advance.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: the best of the billboard

As we said, in the return of Canelo Álvarez, the presence of Joselito Velázquez who will face the American Marco Sustaita in the flyweight. In turn, in light, Marc Castro returns to the ring against Pedro Vicente Scharbaai after having gone to the cards for the first time against Julio Madera on March 5.

full billboard

Dmitry Bivol vs. Saúl Álvarez – WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang – Heavyweight twelve rounds

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Valenzuela – IBF Super Lightweight North American Title

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez – Vacant IBF Welter North American Title

Joselito Velazquez vs. Marco Sustaita – Flyweight, ten rounds

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva – Middleweight eight rounds

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai – Lightweight eight rounds

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa – Super featherweight eight rounds

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos – Super lightweight at six rounds.