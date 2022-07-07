“Entire planets have been left out”

just have seen Thor: Ragnarök to know that the style of Taika Waititi it is not, for better or worse, that of a blockbuster director. Now with Thor: Love and Thunder, the New Zealander has persevered in this desire to differentiate himself. That, at least, is what he claims. Natalie Portmann.

In an interview with IndieWire, the actress claims to have returned with Chris Hemsworth and his hammer at Waititi’s request. “Taika was the one who came to me, which was amazing because he’s a director and a human being that I admire so much,” he explains. “He showed me the comics where Jane becomes mighty thor and asked me ‘what do you think of this?

So, once lured with that bait back to Marvel, Portman also discovered that the director also likes his actors to improvise, to the point of having excess material.

“Taika was very brave in letting us completely change the plot because of certain choices we made in scenes and certain places we decided to go,” he continues. “Some things were good, some things weren’t. Some things made it into the movie, some things didn’t, but it was pretty amazing to be able to play and have that flexibility in the emotional parts, and also in the comedic parts.”

In this way, he points out, the amount of material removed in the assembly of love and thunder it is astronomical. “There were entire sequences, planets, characters and worlds that didn’t make it into the movie that were hilarious and fabulous and that we spent a lot of time and energy on,” she notes.

And with that said, Portman adopts the very Asgardian attitude of ‘better than above than not missing’. “It’s amazing how much great stuff doesn’t make it into the movie, when you think about how much good stuff is there. Usually you struggle to find enough good stuff to fill the movie, and this one had more than that. So it was really amazing.”

In fact, the actress affirms that this discarded material would give enough for Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) had its own spin-off. “It would make me very, very happy if we could see it, because it’s like a lost section of the movie,” he explains. “I don’t think we got to see how close [Valquiria y Jane] they get to be [en la película]so I would be willing and excited to see it.”

