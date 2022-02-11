entitlement to allowance for high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease

Among the pathologies that allow for the application of Law 104 we find diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. Let’s see who is entitled to the benefit and under what conditions.

The right to Law 104 is linked to the pathology from which one suffers and the degree of disability deriving from it. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease can all be on the list of crippling diseases.

In Italy more than three million people suffer from diabetes. The impact of the disease on people’s lives differs according to the type of disease and its severity. In more complicated cases, complications can arise that lead hypertension and to one kidney disease. The three pathologies are therefore connected and can make carrying out daily actions very difficult. If you reach high levels of disability, you can apply Law 104 and the monthly disability allowance.

INPS, disability with decompensated diabetes: how much is paid monthly

Law 104 and disability allowance

There uncontrolled blood sugar it can cause problems to the kidneys damaging its structure. The correct functioning of the kidneys is essential for human health as they have the task of maintaining homeostasis and filtering liquids. Kidney disease, then, could be associated with high pressure, very common condition that can cause heart problems. All the aforementioned pathologies determine the right to Law 104 and disability allowance, even individually.

The assessment of the invalidating state takes as a reference specific tables. This means that a certain percentage of disability must be presented in order to obtain the allowance. These tables are based, in fact, on the incidence of the disease on the working capacity of the person who suffers from it. Depending on the percentage of disability assigned, they can be obtained specific economic and welfare services.

High blood pressure, a post-pandemic disability check: how to apply for it

Disabling pathologies, percentages

They start from high pressure. The percentage associated withhypertension uncomplicated is 10%; the percentage linked to uncomplicated arterial hypertension rises between 11 and 20% not controlled from medical therapy. 21 to 30% is the reference to arterial hypertension with initial cardiac commitment; from 31 to 50% to hypertensive heart disease with cardiac commitment of medium grade; from 51 to 70% to hypertensive heart disease with cardiac commitment of medium-sever gradeor; from 71 to 80% to hypertensive heart disease with cardiac commitment of severe degree and 81 to 100% hypertensive heart disease decompensated.

Law 104, another unexpected help arrives from INPS: that’s for whom

The kidney disease present a percentage from 51 to 100% in the case of kidney transplant with complications; 71 to 80% for chronic renal failure with creatinine clearance / vfg less than 15; 81 to 90% for end-stage renal failure on three-weekly hemodialysis o peritoneal dialysis with poor therapeutic tolerances and 100% for end-stage renal failure in three-week hemodialysis complicated by hypertensive ischemic heart disease, cardiomyopathysevere hypertension, neuropathy and severe anemia.

Diabetes and Law 104

Diabetes sufferers will see a percentage of 21 to 100% recognized with acromegaly with complications; 21 to 100% with cushing syndrome with complications; 61 to 90% with diabetes mellitus with moderate complications. Finally, the percentage of 100% is recognized in case of adrenocortical insufficiency with multiple hospitalizations for significant adrenal crises.