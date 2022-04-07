Entraicht Frankfurt – Barcelona | Europa League: Xavi celebrates the continuity of Araujo and awaits… that of Dembélé!

ANDhe Barca plays tomorrow Thursday the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europe League against him Eintracht Frankfurt on Germanybut much of the press conference of Xavi Previously, it has focused on two proper names: Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele. Both are in negotiations for their renewal, but while that of the Uruguayan is almost closedthe French one is very complicated.

There are few central defenders in the world like Araujo, Barça has a central defender for ten years or more Xavi

“For us it is a guarantee to be able to count on Araujo. The Barca has central for 10 years or more. It is getting better. There are few centers in the world like him. The key in the negotiation has been him. He is very happy in the Barca and I am delighted with it. He is very hard-working, very self-sacrificing, loved… and he is a great person. He is a luxury. His decision has been to stay here, and I think he is right. Barcelona can be proud that he has decided to stay in the Barcelona“said the coach of terrace on Ronald Araujo.

Mateu Alemany, Director of Football, and his agents left the expansion of the Charrúa very well on track, which concludes its contract in 2023, until 2026. It will have a termination clause of 1,000 million.

I already signed Dembélé, but the club is squaring numbers Xavi

Dembele

The expansion of French, on the other hand, is not going in the right direction. The contacts of last Monday, between Germany and its agents in Morocco, did not serve to significantly speed up the talks. There are still economic discrepancies. But Xavi is hopeful in your firm. “It is a negotiation. The club is working. Hopefully we can count on him, we are a better team with him, with Ronaldwith Gavi... if we can get them to continue, we will have a better squad. There are several too Sergio Robert. The club knows my priorities. I hope he stays Ousmane. I see him motivated and happy. He is a differential player. At Bernabeu, played on the wing and 0-1. Well worked, he can be one of the best in the world in his position. I hope he stays. I already signed it. But it’s a club thing. We do not have the best financial situation in history. Is Mateu Germany squaring numbers, and Jordi and the president… “, he pointed out in Germany.

Catalan executives will also sit down shortly to negotiate extensions of Gavi and Sergio Roberto.