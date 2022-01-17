Entrance without green pass also for opticians, pellets, wood for heating and fuel

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new dpcm is coming with the list of shops exempted from the basic green pass. In those, that is, where the entrance to the no vax is free. From the technical meeting at Palazzo Chigi we learn that the agreement on the shops that can be accessed without a green pass is ready. The decree law of 7 January 2022, in giving the list of activities where the pass is needed, specified that some exceptions may be included in the new list, indispensable “to ensure the satisfaction of essential and primary needs of the person”.

Where no pass is needed

The agreement would have been reached on a not too long list of purchases that will continue to be made without the obligation of a green pass: in addition to food and health, there would also be optical shops or the purchase of pellets or wood for heating, as well as fuels. Newsagents and tobacconists are still being evaluated: we would be assuming the ok only outdoors, in kiosks or at vending machines in the case of cigarettes.

The limitations for no vax

With the entry into force of decree no. 1 January 7, anyone who is not vaccinated or cured can no longer go to a bar, a cinema, a theater, a concert hall or go to hotels, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums, sports halls or play team sports. Without the super green pass – which is only for vaccinated and cured people – there is no possibility of access to museums, exhibitions, changing rooms, wellness and spa centers, gaming rooms, betting rooms and casinos.

At the florist and in perfumery with the basic pass

From the first rumors to go to the florist, to buy baby clothes, the basic green pass will be needed in perfumery. Therefore they will have access only vaccinated, cured or with negative, antigenic buffer valid for 48 hours, molecular valid for 72 hours. Pass for all activities not considered “strictly necessary”.

From 20 January at the hairdresser and barber with the basic pass

From 20 January to 31 March 2022, a basic green pass is required for customers of hairdressers and barbers. The basic pass is obtained with vaccine, Covid cure or antigenic negative swab valid for 48 hours or molecular validation valid for 72 hours. Also from January 20, for entry to beauty centers, customers must have the basic green pass. The basic pass is obtained with vaccine, Covid cure or antigenic swab valid for 48 hours or molecular swab valid for 72 hours.