Entrepreneur invests from Miami in technology startups

Laura González-Estéfani is one of those people who asks where the abyss is and chooses to walk on the edge of danger.

“I’m not an engineer, I’m tremendously ingenious,” confesses the Spanish entrepreneur, founder and executive director of The VentureCity, a technology investment fund established in Miami, which has seven companies in this city and since 2017 has invested in 100 companies nationwide. world.

Laura’s world today is her company, sniffing out where the next innovation and talent is, to put the money there and multiply it at the same time as that entrepreneurship that comes to solve a problem, to meet a need, grows, whether in the field From finance, health, power grids or blockchain, technology allows cryptocurrency to exist.

“We invest in early-stage technology companies,” specifies Laura, who five years ago saw that Miami had all the ingredients to become a global technology epicenter, like Shanghai, and wondered what she was doing in Silicon Valley.

“Sometimes you make bets that work and others that don’t, but it worked wonderfully for me,” acknowledges the businesswoman, who one of the companies she invested in, Returnly, was sold for $300 million last year.

But before Miami, “a chaotic city, with great creative talent and an extraordinary absorption capacity” –as he describes it–, there were Madrid and California.

“I am hopelessly Spanish, born in 1976 in Madrid. I breathe my beloved country through the four corners”, she comments, and she does not have to swear because it shows in the energy that she transmits.

After talking with her for a while, one forgets about the back pain, that it’s 4 pm on a Thursday and that, although it’s close, the weekend hasn’t come yet.

“I have always been very sincere, very direct and very brave. People would call it ambition, but it has such a complicated connotation that I prefer to describe my character in multiple words,” she says.

As an entrepreneur, one of her greatest triumphs is the team she has managed to put together, which she describes as something out of the ordinary, because they have all built companies, sold them, raised capital and want to invest in the next generation.

“I have always surrounded myself with very brave people. Opportunities cannot be missed, because there are those who do not have them”, she points out firmly.

The seed of an entrepreneur

But before being an expert voice that one takes into account to know what Miami needs to continue growing as a technological center, or before one listens when she points out that “the next revolution will be in the world of energy because the electrical infrastructure it hasn’t changed in the last 100 years”, raises the question of what Laura was like before she had so much business experience.

“I studied Audiovisual Communication. I wanted to be an actress, but my father wouldn’t let me. He told me that it was too dramatic, that I didn’t need to go to a drama school”, says González-Estéfani, who has been a pioneer in many aspects.

Laura González-Estéfani, founder and executive director of The VentureCity. Joseph A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

At 21, fresh out of college, she decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, who was an entrepreneur, and got “into that crazy world of the internet.”

“Nobody knows more about the internet than I do because nobody knows anything,” said Laura, who created a tourist portal about beaches.

The idea was that the traveler would first choose the beach that they liked the most, and then they would find a hotel at the portal. Together with their partners they dedicated themselves to walking the beaches and recording videos, creating extraordinary visual content, only the dot.com bubble came. The sites went down and no one wanted to invest in a business that seemed destined to disappear.

Wisdom for business

Her first venture failed, but Laura’s career then took a path that took her to the forefront of many companies that would become tech giants.

He was one of the first eBay employees in Europe and one of the first Facebook employees globally. He launched the social network in Spain and several European countries and then moved to Silicon Valley to develop Facebook in Latin America.

Along the way he got a few lessons in business wisdom. He became an “old dog”, as she says.

“I learned to be more aware, to make decisions based on data instead of just intuition,” he says, reflecting.

He also learned that diversity of thought is key to building a global business, a gain derived from Silicon Valley, where his team was from all over the world.

TheVentureCity team is made up of more than 40 people, and half of them are women. They are located in Madrid, Miami, San Francisco and Sao Paulo, from where they plan to spread throughout Latin America.

Also 40 percent of the technological entrepreneurship that TheVentureCity bets on is created by women.

Why have you decided to invest in women’s businesses?

“I have not given them the capital because they are women, but because they are authentic and fantastic. I see in them nothing different from what I see in a man. They are total geniuses, some cracks ”, he acknowledges.

What Miami needs to further advance in technology

Little by little we are arriving at the question that González-Estéfani can answer in five years of success in this city.

“More private capital is needed to invest in Miami,” he says, indicating that many of the entrepreneurs who are coming to the city are raising their capital outside of it.

Financial firms in downtown Miami increased from 82 to 111 from 2018 to 2020 and the total assets they manage amount to $152.4 billion, according to a study commissioned by the Downtown Development Authority.

And while venture capital investment in startups in metropolitan Miami has increased, a “fund of funds” is still needed because there are many entrepreneurs, but not enough capital to help them all, González-Estéfani acknowledges.

“Miami needs more success stories,” he says. “Technology ecosystems start with entrepreneurs, who find investors, then sell their companies, everyone makes a lot of money, and the entrepreneurs end up investing again.”

A successful businesswoman, Laura has been chosen by industry peers for the Aspen Institute’s Henry Crown Scholarship, named after a Chicago industrialist and philanthropist.

East fellowship aims to prepare successful business leaders who are driving positive change within their communities and society, and gives them the tools to tackle some of the world’s toughest problems .

“I felt very honored, with enormous gratitude, because I am the immigrant in this country, and the people with whom I am going to work and learn are spectacular,” she says.

For two years, González-Estéfani will share classes, meetings and meetings with leaders of companies such as TikTok and Duolingo. Also chosen from Miami were Venezuelan businesswoman Adriana Cisneros, executive director of Grupo Cisneros, and Bolivian businessman and investor Marcelo Claure, former executive director of SoftBank Group International.

And doesn’t success go to your head?

“Success doesn’t go to my head, what I like is to elevate the people around me to success,” González-Estéfani concludes.

If you know of a person whose story of personal and professional improvement could be reflected in this series of el Nuevo Herald profiles, please contact smoreno@elnuevoherald.com or gguerra@miamiherald.com.

This story was originally published on April 15, 2022 1:02 p.m.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald