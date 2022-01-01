Entrepreneurs, businessmen, contractors: who really won the war in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, you know, was the news of the foreign year of 2021. From August to today, it is time for the United States of budgets. To understand what remained of their twenty-year presence in the country of kites, but above all of their retreat last August. A retreat that has left room for the Taliban and which today sees in Afghanistan not only the suspension of human rights with particular fury on those of women, who are still fighting, but also a ferocious economic and humanitarian crisis, a real abyss. Meanwhile, an investigation by Wall Street Journal tells who are the real winners who benefited from US government money: arms manufacturers, entrepreneurs, businessmen, contractors.

The winners

The WSJ tells the story of a small business started by two Ohio Army National Guards that became a major Army contractor, raising nearly 4 billion dollars in federal contracts. The dependence on contractors on the battlefield and how this adds up to the costs of the war is a lesson the US should learn from Afghanistan. Beginning with September 11, 2001, the newspaper writes, military outsourcing has helped push Pentagon spending up to 14 trillion dollars, creating profit opportunities as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq became increasingly severe.

Well half of that figure (the range is between 30 and 50%) would go to contractors, with five defense companies – Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Co., General Dynamics Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Northrop Grumman Corp. – who brought home 2.1 trillion dollars for weapons, supplies and other services. To say it is the Costs of War Project of Brown University, carried out by a group of scholars and legal experts that aims to draw attention to what it defines the hidden impact of the American military. And then there’s the myriad of smaller companies that have also made billions of dollars in training Afghan police officers, building roads, building schools, and securing Western diplomats.

Politics

Over the past two decades, notes the Wall Street Journal, both Republican and Democratic administrations have seen the use of contractors as a way to keep the number of troops and casualties low among staff on duty, some officials today and yesterday explain. When fighting a war with a smaller volunteer-only army than in past conflicts and without leverage, “you have to rely so much on contractors to carry out your operations,” explains Christopher Miller, employed in Afghanistan in 2005 as a green beret and then Acting Secretary of Defense in recent months of the Trump administration. The large sums of money spent on the war effort and rebuilding Afghanistan after years of conflict have strained the U.S. government’s ability to control contractors and ensure money is spent as planned. on the Wall Street Journal. The US inspectorate general for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, created to monitor the quasi 150 billion dollars spent on rebuilding the country, has cataloged waste and, at times, fraud in hundreds of reports.

Money

A survey released by the office in early 2021 found that, of the 7.8 billion dollars of the projects examined, only 1.2 billion, then the 15%was spent as planned on new roads, hospitals, bridges and factories. At least 2.4 billion dollars, according to the report, were spent on military aircraft, police offices, agricultural programs and other development projects that were later abandoned, destroyed or used for other purposes. An example? The Pentagon has spent 6 million dollars for a project that imported nine Italian goats to increase the cashmere market in Afghanistan. The project never reached the established threshold. And again: the US Agency for International Development has donated 270 million dollars to a company for the construction of 1,200 miles of dirt road in Afghanistan. The agency said it canceled the project after the company built it 100 miles of road in three years of work with the death of more than 125 people in rebel attacks.

Resources

The use of military contractors, which has always existed, was particularly successful in the 1990s, during the period of the Gulf War. So the post-9/11 decision to pursue a global war on terror found the Pentagon understaffed following the downsizing of the US military after the Cold War. In 2008, the United States had 187.900 soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, at the peak of troop deployment in those countries, e 203,660 employees. When President Barack Obama ordered most US troops to leave Afghanistan at the end of his second term in the country, it reads WSJ, there were more than 26,000 contractors or even 10 thousand soldiers. Four years later, in Donald Trump era, the contractors were 18,000 and the soldiers 2,500.

The direction always seems the same, “regardless of whether there is a Democrat or a Republican in the White House,” says Heidi Peltier, program manager at the Costs of War Project. And dependence on contractors has led to the rise of the “camouflage economy,” in which the US government disguises the costs of war. Costs that the public may not like. And more than 3,500 US contractors have died in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to statistics from the Department of Labor. Numbers that do not entirely photograph the painting. And more than 7 thousand American service members died during two decades of warfare.

The case of the Afghan interpreters

Money, money, money. But not for the Afghans. This appears to be the case with Mission Essential Group, an Ohio-based company that has grown to become the army’s main supplier of war zone interpreters in Afghanistan. It was born in 2003 when two army national guards, Chad Monnin and Greg Miller, noticed the poor quality of the interpreters used by the military and decided to do better. In 2007 he won a five-year contract from 300 million dollars to provide the military with interpreters and cultural advisors in Afghanistan. The company grows rapidly. Monnin, who according to former Mission Essential employees was famous for sleeping in his car to save on hotel rooms, moved into a 6,400-square-foot home from 1.3 million dollars near a golf course of a country club. And buy a Ferrari from the 70s.

But while the interpreters were well paid when the contracts were regular, former Mission Essential employees still say, the pay for Afghans decreases as the business contracts. As the military mission in Afghanistan begins to scale back in 2012, Mission Essential tells of pressure to cut costs and renegotiating contracts with Afghan linguists by reducing average monthly pay by about 20-25%. The average monthly income of Afghan linguists has dropped from about $ 750 in 2012 to $ 500 this year, the company explains. “They were taking billions from the US government,” sinks Anees Khalil, an Afghan-American linguist who worked for a Mission Essential subcontractor for several months.

“The way they treated linguists was really inhumane.” He and other former employees said some Afghan linguists who work alongside US soldiers in the toughest parts of the country were paid up to $ 300 a month. The company said it has no documents to prove it. Indeed, he says his interpreters have been “very well paid compared to average market income” and that the company has done everything to help its employees in Afghanistan escape Taliban rule.

The causes

A dramatic episode dates back to 2010: an Afghan interpreter of Mission Essential at an army special forces base near Kabul grabs a gun and kills two US soldiers. The families sue the company accusing Mission Essential of not having adequately controlled and supervised the interpreter. And to ensure, they explain, that the government tackles what they call inadequate oversight of contractors. “These contracts are extremely profitable and in our opinion the financial considerations could have exceeded the proper execution of the contractual requirements,” they explain. The two sides settled the lawsuit in 2015.

When President Biden ordered the last of US troops to leave Afghanistan in August, Mission Essential – which has since faced a series of property and top troubles – had reduced its staff to about one thousand people. Almost 90 employees were killed during the war, Miller explains. The last 22 in Afghanistan they worked alongside US forces and flew out of Kabul with the last of the planes loaded with US troops in August. Mission Essential has since repositioned itself: it has secured a contract from 12 million dollars to provide the army with interpreters in Africa and bought a technology company.

On the cover EPA | A collapsed religious school building in Kandahar, Afghanistan, December 30, 2021.

