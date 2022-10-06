Entrepreneurs concerned about interest rate hike, Central Bank says it is to avoid “overheating”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The president of National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep) warned that beyond the fact that many Central Banks worldwide have increased their interest ratedifferent organisms have warned that this measure may be counterproductive.

The businessman said that although they consider that the measures taken by the Central Bank has taken a positive effect, it did indicate that effects should be evaluated..

“I think that a point has already arrived where we should perhaps slow down the rise in interest a little bit, because they can begin to affect different clients,” said Brache.

In this sense, he pointed out that when the interest rate rises, the loans used for investment also rise and mortgages, but said that “the Central Bank is doing what it has to do.”

Haiti

Brache was concerned about the situation currently being observed in Haiti and reiterated that from the international community they owe pay more attention and turn this problem into a priority.

“Look at us what worries us most is the issue of instability from Haiti. It is a country that the international community must seek to put it first on its agenda to see if it resumes that path of progress that it should have as a country, ”she said.

Brache focused his concern on the political instability that Haiti currently presents: “Above all, that is, commercially it has not affected anythingwhat has to do is that we what What interests us is that there is political stabilitythat there is economic stability… exports have even increased, but what I am saying is that this is not the main thing, the main thing is that we all have to see how a solution is sought for the issue of instability and insecurity”.

Wages

When questioned about the suggestion made to companies for a wage increase, He said that the increase has been made, mainly, in the “big companies” that, in his opinion, have had a greater chance of doing so.

While another category of companies, such as mypimes, said that they have made increases but “a little lighter.”

Avoid “overheating”

The Governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, reiterated that the The increase in the interest rate by 25 basic points was a measure that all similar organisms have taken. whom they lead in the world.

“It is a measure that all the central banks of the world have taken and the Dominican Republic is in the group of four countries that have taken the least restrictive measure,” he said.

On why this measure was decided, he said that With it, “they tend to avoid overheating of the economy that causes a flight of capital and that causes an increase in inflation.

On September 30, the Central Bank decided to increase its monetary policy interest rate (MPR) by 25 basis points, from 8.00 to 8.25 per year.

“This decision is based on a comprehensive assessment of the recent performance of the economyespecially of the inflationary pressures”, said the monetary entity at the time.