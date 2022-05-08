Entrepreneurs, rebel millionaires, twins and triplets: who’s who in Elon Musk’s eccentric family tree

Elon Musk (REUTERS)

From eccentric businessman to richest man in the world, to South African Elon Musk he likes to dream big, and nowadays he is everywhere. Two decades after amassing his first millions, he last year became the richest person in the world, snatching the title from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, following the meteoric rise of Tesla, his electric car company founded in 2003.

The last great stir of the billionaire was to stay with Twitter for a whopping 44,000 million dollars. A few weeks ago, this 50-year-old man made headlines when Tesla was cutting the ribbon on a “gigafactory” the size of 100 football fields in Texas, where the company is now headquartered and Musk himself has relocated from California. At the same time, your space transportation company SpaceX broke another boundary as a partner in a three-way initiative to send the first fully private mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

But paralleling the flow of business news, the billionaire personality flirts with controversy through a riotous style on Twitter. One way or another, Musk has become one of the most ubiquitous figures of this era, but He is not the only member of his family to have launched companies, made millions, or achieved fame.

Musk’s family is full of entrepreneurs and rebels, from his filmmaker sister, Tosca, to his actress ex-wife, Talulah Riley. The new owner of the social network has recently added two new members to the family with his now ex-girlfriend, the musician Grimes: a boy who was born in May 2020; and a second girl, secret in principle, conceived by a surrogate in 2021.

Here’s who’s who in Musk’s wacky family tree.

(INFOGRAPHIC: Marcelo Regalado)

Errol Musk, the father

Elon Musk’s father, Errol, is a South African engineer. According to Elon himself, has a genius level IQ and was reportedly the youngest person to earn a professional engineering degree in South Africa, according to a profile of rolling stone of 2017.

When Elon was a child, his parents divorced and he stayed with Errol. At that time, Errol Musk was working in construction and mining for emeralds.

But the very high coefficient is not the only one in the media in Errol Musk’s life… In 2018 he jumped to the world’s front pages when it was revealed that he had a son with his then 30-year-old former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, whom he has known since he was 4 years old.

Today, Musk and Errol don’t even speak to each other. “He is a terrible human being. You have no idea how bad it is. Almost every crime you can think of, he’s committed,” Elon accused.

Maye Musk, the mother

Maye Musk and Elon Musk (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s mother Maye is a diet guru and model. From the age of 15 he began a career on the catwalks and since then he has not stopped.

It has appeared on Special K cereal boxes and on the cover of the magazine Time, and has paraded in New York Fashion Week. In fact, in 2017 at the age of 69, Maye became the cover of the prestigious covergirl.

She was married to Errol Musk until 1979, and described the relationship as abusive in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. After their divorce, she moved to Canada, where he started a business as a diet guru.

Kimbal Musk, brother

Kimbal Musk (Reuters)

Elon’s younger brother Kimbal is restaurateur and philanthropist. He is also the founder of three food companies: The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a nonprofit called Big Green, and Square Roots, an urban farming company.

Musk moved from South Africa to Canada with Elon Musk as a teenager, eventually founding Zip2 with Elon and selling it for around $300 million in 1999. He was an investor in PayPal and is currently on the board of Tesla and SpaceX.

Kimbal Musk enrolled in the French Culinary Institute in New York and, after breaking his neck in an accident in 2010, decided to dedicate his career to food, according to The New York Times.

Kimbal has been married twice: first to Jen Lewin, with whom he created The Kitchen Restaurant Group and Big Green. They have two children together.

He married Christiana Wyly, the daughter of former millionaire Sam Wyly, in 2018 in an “intimate” wedding in Dallas.

Tosca Musk, sister

Tosca MuskBloomberg

Tosca Musk is Elon’s younger sister and runs a streaming service called Passionflix. From his company he produced more than 50 films.

His company is a service for movies adapted from romance novels and since its founding in 2016, it has raised more than $12 million.

Musk is single and has two children, twins named Isabeau and Grayson.

Lyndon River, cousin

Lyndon Rive, is a cousin of Elon Musk and co-founded SolarCity in 2006. He was CEO of the company until it was sold to Tesla for $2.6 billion in 2016. Rive remained head of sales for Tesla’s energy division until 2017.

Lyndon River (Bloomberg)

Before launching SolarCity, Rive founded a software company called Everdream with his brothers, Russ and Peter, in 1999. They sold it to Dell eight years later for $120 million.

Peter River, cousin

Petar, Musk’s cousin and Lyndon’s brother, he was also a co-founder of SolarCity.

In February 2019, both Lyndon and Peter Rive joined Zola Electric, a startup focused on bringing clean and affordable energy to Africa.

Peter River (Bloomberg)

Russ Rive, cousin

Another of Musk’s cousins, Russ, is the founder of an art and technical production company called SuperUber.which counts Tesla and SpaceX among its clients.

Russ River

Additionally, he co-founded the software company Everdream with his brothers, Lyndon and Peter.

Justine Musk, the first wife

With Justin Musk

Justine Wilson met Elon Musk while they were attending Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. Although Musk eventually transferred to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, they reconnected when Musk started working on his first startup and Justine started working on his first novel after graduation.

They were married in the year 2000according to Justine Musk’s essay in marie claire.

The couple moved to Los Angeles and had a son named Nevada, whom they lost to sudden death syndrome of the infant when he was 10 weeks old. Finally, youThey had twins and triplets, five children in all, named Griffin, Xavier, Damian, Saxon, and Kai.

Justine Musk wrote in marie claire that she was a “starting wife” and described her relationship with Musk as unhealthy. The couple divorced in 2008.

Talulah Riley, ex-wife

Talulah Riley with Elon Musk

Following Musk’s divorce from Justine, the tech mogul began dating actress Talulah Riley. They got engaged six weeks later.

Riley and Musk they got married in 2010. Two years later, news of their divorce broke when Musk tweeted: “It’s been an amazing four years. I will Always Love You. Someday you will make someone very happy” to Riley on Twitter.

The couple remarried in 2013. Musk filed for – and then withdrew – a second divorce the following year. In 2016, Riley filed for divorce from Musk, which was finalized later that year.

However, the two maintain a good relationship. “We keep seeing each other all the time and we take care of each other,” she told People.

Claire Boucher, “Grimes”, partner

Claire Boucher, “Grimes” (Gorsby)

“Grimes” whose real name is Claire Boucher, began dating Elon Musk in 2018. It all became public when that year, in May, Musk arrived at the annual Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside Grimes, the Canadian singer and producer. At the time, Page Six reported that the pair had been “quietly dating” for a few weeks.

The couple met through Twitter when Musk was planning to make a joke about artificial intelligence and found out that Grimes had beaten him to it.

In January 2020, Grimes posted a partially nude photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts of herself pregnant with a Photoshopped fetus in her womb. She later confirmed that she and Musk were having a baby boy, who was born on May 4.

The couple named their son X Æ A-Xii, which is in part a reference to a CIA plane nicknamed “Archangel.”

In September 2021, Musk told Page Six that he and Grimes had broken up. He said the two were now “semi-detached” but still loved each other and “are on great terms.” Then, in March 2022, Grimes revealed in a profile of Vanity Fair that she and Musk had had ever since a second child – Musk’s first daughter, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (but they call her just “Y”)– who was conceived through a surrogate womb.

People say that the couple has a “fluid” relationship.

