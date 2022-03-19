Entrepreneurship: Free course to create professional web pages – News Technology – Technology

Go Daddy.Inc, a company that promotes new ventures, has established an agreement with Crehana, a digital educational platform. From this alliance arose a course that teaches how to create professional websites, from scratch, for free.

The target audience for this training are entrepreneurs who wish to give their new business a greater reach through the use of their own digital platforms.

The course consists of four modules, which will be available on the Crehana page and will last approximately one hour in total. At the end of the classes, you will get a certificate.

Participants will be taught how to create a professional website step by step. In addition, they will be shown ways to publish elements and will be trained to use tools that nurture the page and, in turn, boost their company.



The teacher in charge of this course will be Luis Azuaje, GoDaddy’s ambassador and guide, who is also a professional in e-commerce, content production, web design, digital marketing and with extensive experience in teaching these topics.

Learn to design professional web pages.

“At GoDaddy, we support Colombian entrepreneurs and small business owners to take their businesses to the next level in the digital world, with an integrated set of easy-to-use online products and services,” said Daniel Palacio, GoDaddy’s Director of Marketing for Colombia. and Peru.

“In recent years, digital educational platforms have gained a lot of prestige and public acceptance, and we are excited to partner with an industry leader to reach more people interested in learning how to build a website from scratch to help catapult their ideas. “, he added.

“Today there are already more than 6 million students on our platform, where we seek to support the learning and professional development of people with more than 900 courses in 22 different categories,” said Mariela Packer, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Crehana.

Additionally, Go Daddy will be giving away memberships to the Crehana platform at a discount through its social networks. Participants will also be given the opportunity to take the course they want for seven days.

The course will be free and you will have a certificate.

If you are interested in taking this course, you can go to the official website of Crehana or Go Daddy, where you will find more information on how to access.

Also, if required, you can contact the two companies through their social networks.

On Facebook they appear verified as ‘Crehana’ and ‘Go Daddy’. On Instagram and Twitter you can find them as @crehanacom and @godaddylatam.

