Entrepreneurship of the Cuban capital bets on green medicine

Havana, Feb 27.- Creams to prevent premature aging and varieties of tea that offer benefits against cancer, blood disorders and to regulate cholesterol levels, among other conditions, are the proposals of the Mediverde venture.

The Master’s in Epidemiology and specialist in biopharmaceutical production, Annia Chibás, leads the multidisciplinary team that also includes a doctor, a biopharmacist, a marketing specialist, a pharmacist and an economist.

Since 2018, the group has researched, developed, produced and marketed cosmetological and health products made from natural substances. As a result of the growth of this initiative, today Mediverde is a local development project belonging to the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana.

Its leader points out that the project arose with the purpose of “deepen the benefits of nature, the correct and adequate use of medicinal plants, with the aim of obtaining, developing, innovating and marketing products made with them.”

The creator of this enterprise based in Havana aspires to expand her business to other cities and towns in various Cuban provinces, without losing the perspective that the products can transcend national borders.

Offers for everyone

In the midst of the lines of entrepreneurship that are being developed in Cuba, Chibás refers, Mediverde finds an important market niche focused on the use of green medicine, with products designed for the whole family, without distinction of sex or age difference. However, there is a marked interest in older adults.

In this sense, the specialist in biopharmaceutical productions indicates: “our offer is segmented into three fundamental lines: cosmetics, the green line and the healthy food line, three lines that directly affect the achievement of a better quality of life”.

Reports from the World Health Organization point out the need to maintain a healthy diet as a way to prevent disorders and avoidable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity in adolescents and adults, as well as childhood overweight.

However, the research itself refers to the global increase in the production of high-calorie processed foods, where fats, salt and sodium predominate, while the intake of vegetables and fruits without industrial processing is not sufficiently stimulated.

Linked to the previous one, and in accordance with the existing possibilities in Cuba, Mediverde promotes the use of bananas and dried fruits as the basis for the development of its green line, as they are products rich in potassium and vitamins.

To look and feel better

On the other hand, the revitalizing cream of honey and aloe, says Chibás, is one of the products most requested by customers, given its value as a restorative and the properties of its active ingredients, which keep the skin rejuvenated and hydrated, fundamentally the complexion. .

Likewise, in this line the Hechicera perfume, the natural nail strengthener and the guava leaf talc stand out.

In the case of the green line, the project markets several types of tea, including soursop, a fruit whose beneficial effects in cancer prevention have been confirmed by recent studies, in addition to favoring the dilation of blood vessels and, therefore, it affects the regulation of arterial hypertension.

Specialists also highlight the great usefulness of soursop to improve symptoms of patients with diabetes and rheumatism, in addition to serving as an antidepressant and antiparasitic substance.

Chaya tea is quite in demand. Chibás points out that this product has a proven effectiveness against the premature aging of cells and the prevention of cancer.

Also part of the green line are palo caja tea, created to treat blood disorders and regulate cholesterol levels; and Fricciosan cream, another of Mediverde’s essential products, recently endorsed and very well received both by the elderly, for its anti-rheumatic use, and by those who practice sports and physical exercises professionally or not.

Facing the community

After four years, half of them in the midst of the epidemiological situation caused by covid-19 in Cuba, Mediverde maintains the exchange with residents of Old Havana. On Saturdays, the project’s creative team comes to the Chinatown community to sell their products.

“Our offers are already known by the inhabitants of that place, as well as by visitors from other Havana municipalities,” says Chibás.

He also comments that, in this community space, the project’s specialists systematically carry out educational talks and conferences about the benefits of nature based on human needs.

Chibás highlights that “the strict selection and supervision of the raw material for their productions is the maximum guarantee of a happy result.”

This professional, a member of the Women’s Forum in America, receives advice from that international institution to assume her work as an entrepreneur.

The creator of Mediverde trusts, together with her team, in the growth of the project that, from research to the end of the production process, alternates knowledge and well-being. (2022)