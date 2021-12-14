Entry into Italy from the EU, antigen test within 24 hours. Brussels attacks – Health

To enter Italy from European countries, a molecular test by means of a swab carried out in the 48 hours before entering the national territory or an antigen test with a swab within 24 hours prior to entry into Italy. The ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza provides for this. The validity of the antigen test is therefore increased to 24 hours from the 48 up to now envisaged.

The ban, already foreseen, of entry into Italy for those who have been in Malawi, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in the last 14 days is extended until the date of termination of the state of emergency, and in any case not beyond January 31, 2022.

Attack Brussels: “When Member States introduce additional conditions or make the rules more stringent, as in the case of Italy and perhaps Portugal”, this choice “must be justified on the basis of the real situation”, said Vice-President of the EU Commission, Vera Jourova, answering a question on the introduction of the mandatory tampon for those who go to Italy from Europe, even for the immunized. “I imagine that it will be discussed at the European Council” on Thursday “because these individual decisions by states undermine people’s confidence that conditions are the same everywhere in the EU”, he added.