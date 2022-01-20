“Environment and abortion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights”

The speech in the European Parliament, Yannick Jadot (Green Europe): “She is like Meryl Streep in Don’t look up”.

For Emmanuel Macron the Charter of Fundamental Rights ofEuropean Union “must be updated“By inserting”protection of the environment and recognition of access to abortion“. Thus begins the speech of the President of the French Republic in European Parliament, at the beginning of the semester of presidency of France.

“In February there will be a summit on the future of the oceans because Europe is a maritime power“- Macron then continued -“Europe is based on three great promises: democracy (born and revitalized on our continent), progress and peace. The current crumbling we see is shaking these three promises, our challenge is to respond in depth to their re-foundation. The French presidency will promote values ​​which, by dint of being considered acquired, have become more fragile“.

On the Covid crisis, Macron instead he explained: “The management of pandemics by democracies has led to much more decisions to protect human lives and the economy than those of totalitarian regimes. We are ready to fight for liberal democracy“.

On the issues of immigration and borders, Macron declared: “The French presidency will carry out the reform of the Schengen area to protect our external borders and develop an intergovernmental force of rapid intervention. We must act with supportive and shared acceptance among the Member States, as we did between 2018 and 2021“.

Emmanuel Macron David Sassoli then recalled: “A man who believed in a Europe supported by the values ​​that unite us, a Europe built on freedom, solidarity, tradition and progress“. The words of the French president, who also spoke of the environment, are not convincing, however Green Europe.

Green Europe against Macron: “He can become the president of climate inaction”

“Mr. President, you gave a nice speech in which you addressed important values, including the climate and the protection of biodiversity. But then it is forging a pact against the climate together with Hungary and Poland, pushing for gas in the green taxonomy with the aim of saving nuclear power doomed to fail and sacrificing Europe’s climate ambition.”- the thrust of the compatriot Yannick Jadot, MEP – “She will go down in history as the president of climate inaction, acting like Meryl Streep in the movie ‘Don’t look up’. The younger generations are waiting for answers on the future, on the climate and on social justice. His speeches are acceptable, but why did he celebrate the agreement with China that violates fundamental freedoms, endangering our businesses?“. There were also attacks on immigration management: “Why do you follow far-right theories on ethnic substitution instead of listening to the science of global warming?“.