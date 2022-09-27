Environment, animal welfare and health reduce meat consumption

More than half of Spanish consumers (58%) have reduced their consumption of red meat while almost a quarter (24%) have abandoned it completely in the last five years citing environmental, animal welfare or health reasons .

This is revealed by a study on meat consumption and attitudes towards sustainable proteins carried out in several European countries (Spain, Germany, Italy and France) by the French research institute OpinionWay for the NGO The Good Food Institute (GFI).

From the data compiled by this report it can be deduced that Germany is the country most concerned about the environment, since 39% of its citizens reduced the consumption of red meat for this reason, while Spain and Italy put forward the reasons for health and France, the economic ones.

Reduced production and consumption

The majority of Spaniards surveyed believe that meat production and consumption should be reduced (64%) and explore other options (66%) such as plant-based meat -made mainly from soybeans- and cultured meat -generated in the laboratory synthetically from stem cells obtained from animal muscles that grow in artificial fermenters.

The majority of respondents in the other three countries agree with both statements, with the Italians being the most convinced with respective percentages of 75% and 71%.

Alternatives: Plant-Based and Cultured Meat

In relation to plant-based meat, almost half of Spaniards (47%) say they eat it every month at least once and nearly a quarter of those surveyed (24%) have expressed their intention to increase this consumption in the coming years, along with white meat and fish.

Germany and Italy share similar figures, while France is the country least interested in these options, with 25% monthly consumers and only 11% interested in increasing their food use in the future.

Regarding cultured meat, Spain is the country where most consumers say they have heard about it (45%), although paradoxically it is also where they acknowledge least knowing about it, with only 19% knowing what it consists of.

France is the country where there is less information in this regard, since 46% of those surveyed say they have not heard anything about this type of food proposal, although it is also the country with the largest number of consumers who are aware of it (31%).

Potential market”

The study concludes that there is a “significant potential market” for vegetable and cultured meats in Germany as well as in Italy and Spain.

In the latter case, 65% of Spaniards say that they are willing to buy these products if they are available on the market and, in the case of young people, Germany is the country with the largest number of consumers between 18 and 24 years old predisposed to buy cultured meat (82%).

Finally, a high proportion of Spaniards (68%) agree with the possibility of public authorities acting to support cultured meat production, followed by Italians (58%) and Germans (56%).

France is the country least willing to try cultured meat (33%) and only 38% believe that action by the authorities is necessary to promote it. EFEgreen