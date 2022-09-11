Environment confirms death of manatee Juanita was from a heart attack due to multi-organ failure and septic shock

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources confirmed that the death of the manatee Juanita last August It was due to a heart attack.

The manatee, who was released in June 2021, along with Pepe and Lupita, was found dead in the Isabela River due to a heart attack and the authorities reported, after her death, They would investigate the causes of his death.

“It is assumed that this failure was caused due to severe failure of more than one vital organ systembecoming a septic impact, with acute multi-organ failure, which affected his lungs, kidneys and liver,” the environmental entity wrote in a statement.

They specified that the manatee tissue samples from the organs were examined They confirmed that the death was a heart attack.

“This failure develops as a consequence of responses to severe infection, trauma, or multisystem disease,” the institution explained.

They added that the morbidity and mortality rates of multi-organic failure Y septic shock they are very high.

The Ministry of the Environment thanked the technical team that was part of the investigation.

In December 2020, after spending several years in the National Aquarium, Juanita, Pepe and Lupita were transferred to their natural habitat in a 4,150-square-meter cove in Bayahibe, to adapt to their environment and then be released permanently. .

This release occurred in June 2021, when an Environment team together with the Dominican Foundation for Marine Studies (Fundemar) removed the fence that protected them.

once releasedJuanita joined the Ozama River where she had lived ever since.

The manatees were inserted a tracker that allowed their location to be known at all times.