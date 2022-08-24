Environment: these American stars pinned for wasting water

Actors Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart, NBA champion Dwayne Wade, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian… These celebrities are among the 2,000 people pinned for wasting water in California. And this in a problematic context, recalls the Los Angeles Times, since southern California is suffering its third year of drought and water restrictions. These wealthy homeowners reportedly went over 150% of their monthly water budgets “at least four times” in a year. For example, Kim Kardashian’s property in Hidden Hills would have exceeded the authorized quantity of water by almost 880,000 liters for the month of June.

So much so that their luxurious properties have been subjected to the installation of flow limiting devices, particularly affecting lawn sprinklers.

A will to act?

So many celebrities singled out for their disrespect for measures to reduce water consumption in an emergency situation. Like the misuse of private jets, this factor is particularly highlighted today. And raises many questions.

Among which: how to act in the face of this environmental issue and put an end to impunity in the face of the climate crisis? In southern California, it is an incentive for more municipal acts and awareness that is preferred. Minimize its water consumption within large properties, but also rethink the composition of said properties, such as gardens or swimming pool systems – according to what will require high water consumption or not.

In the south of the state, an unprecedented 50% reduction in water consumption has been imposed due to an emergency shortage. And this in land occupied by celebrities (but also by doctors, producers and lawyers, details the Los Angeles Times) where said consumption can easily exceed an allocated water budget of… 1,400%. Huge numbers.

California has been suffering from this shortage for several summers. Already in 2015, California, then faced with a historic drought, already imposed emergency measures on citizens and farmers to reduce water consumption by 25% – a highly monitored reduction in places that are sources of superfluous consumption, such as golf courses. It is today the awareness of celebrities that becomes a priority.

Sylvester Stallone reacted to the controversy by claiming to have taken measures to reduce his water consumption, in particular by installing drips. His defence? Its overconsumption (533% more than the authorized quantity) would be due to the hundreds of fruit trees present on his immense property.