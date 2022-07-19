‘Environmental criminal’: Kylie Jenner heavily criticized for 12-minute flight on private jet

Over the years, members of the Kardashian clan have repeatedly been accused of being completely out of touch with the “real world.”

Kind of like a modern take on the room Common People of the British group Pulp.

But recently, the youngest of the clan came under heavy criticism for a display of her privilege.

On Friday, the businesswoman shared on Instagram a photo of her and her partner Travis Scott kissing in front of two private jets.





“Do you want to take mine or yours?”, can we read in the caption of the photo which has amassed more than 8 million mentions “likes”.

However, in the comments, several criticize the couple for making excessive use of short private flights, a practice harmful to the environment.

To add fuel to the fire, the Celebrity Jets Twitter account shared some of the 24-year-old’s flight routes, and several were very short in duration.

Only last Friday, the reality TV star took a series of short trips aboard his jet plane. All between 12 and 17 minutes.

The shortest flight of her day moved her between Van Nuys and Camarillo. A car journey of about 40 minutes.

Several netizens took to social media to express their anger at the influencer.

“Kylie is an environmental criminal”. These jets should not be allowed to take off.”

“This should be illegal.”

“Kylie seems to love taking flights for trips she could easily take by car.”

“It’s disgusting.”

Ah, the kings of the world.

