Entertainment

‘Environmental criminal’: Kylie Jenner heavily criticized for 12-minute flight on private jet

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read


Over the years, members of the Kardashian clan have repeatedly been accused of being completely out of touch with the “real world.”

• Read also: Kylie Jenner denies accusations of a TikTokeur who delivered food to her

• Read also: Kylie Jenner defies Instagram with a nipple bikini

• Read also: Kendall Jenner gets picked up because of the way she cuts her cucumbers

Kind of like a modern take on the room Common People of the British group Pulp.

But recently, the youngest of the clan came under heavy criticism for a display of her privilege.

On Friday, the businesswoman shared on Instagram a photo of her and her partner Travis Scott kissing in front of two private jets.

“Do you want to take mine or yours?”, can we read in the caption of the photo which has amassed more than 8 million mentions “likes”.

However, in the comments, several criticize the couple for making excessive use of short private flights, a practice harmful to the environment.

To add fuel to the fire, the Celebrity Jets Twitter account shared some of the 24-year-old’s flight routes, and several were very short in duration.

Only last Friday, the reality TV star took a series of short trips aboard his jet plane. All between 12 and 17 minutes.

The shortest flight of her day moved her between Van Nuys and Camarillo. A car journey of about 40 minutes.

Several netizens took to social media to express their anger at the influencer.

“Kylie is an environmental criminal”. These jets should not be allowed to take off.”

“This should be illegal.”

“Kylie seems to love taking flights for trips she could easily take by car.”

“It’s disgusting.”

Ah, the kings of the world.

Also on the Bag of Crisps:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

The director of The Marvels performed the mysterious post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

4 mins ago

Reviews: Reviews of “What will become of the summer” and “My last adventure” (Sala Lugones)

15 mins ago

Fabio Silva, bought for 40 million euros and considered “the new Cristiano Ronaldo”, arrives on loan at Anderlecht!

17 mins ago

Zack Snyder used fake accounts and bots to launch his version of Justice League

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button