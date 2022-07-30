Environmental pollution is related to a higher incidence of pediatric cancer, warns Dr. Ramos

The cases are recorded in areas of intense petrochemical activity in Puerto Rico.

Doctor Víctor Ramos, Pediatrician and Past President of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The relatively high incidence of pediatric cancer in regions such as Cataño, Guayanilla and Guayama, it seems to be related to environmental problems in these regions, but the matter should be studied in greater depth, said Dr. Víctor Ramos, a pediatrician and past president of the College of Physicians of Puerto Rico.

Ramos made the comment in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, expressing his concern over recently published statistics on the incidence of cancer in pediatric patients in the north, south and southwest regions of the island.

Ramos referred to reports from the Island Cancer Registry that indicate that 73,135 people of all ages were diagnosed with the condition between 2014 and 2018. Of those 675 cases or 1.8 percent of patients are in the ages of 0 to 19 years,

The report reveals higher pediatric rates in Arecibo, Ponce, the southeast that includes Guayama, and the west that includes Mayagüez, Guayanilla, and Peñuelas.

“The different types of cancer usually have multifactorial reasons for developing. A deeper study is needed to achieve more solid conclusions, but there are certainly certain areas of serious contamination on the Island that include Arecibo, Cataño, Guayama with the electricity generating company AES, which operates based on coal, and Guayanilla, where the petrochemical companies used to be,” said Ramos.

The leader of the doctors recalled that every year one hundred cases of pediatric cancer on the island and some of these come from places where there was an intense petrochemical activity such as Peñuelas and Guayanilla.

A group led by Ramos and other experts from the Island’s Medical and Chemical Associations carried out studies several years ago that showed that the operation of the AES cogenerator could cause harm to the population.

This week the director of the Federal Agency for Environmental Protection in the United States (EPA) traveled to Guayama to closely observe the possibility of environmental damage in the area where neighbors allege there is air pollution and damage to aquifers, for which they denounced as irregular disposition of ashes in the burning of coal to produce energy.

Michael S. Regan met with residents of Guayama and environmental leaders said that although he did not express a concrete commitment to federal action, he showed solidarity with them.

“We know that Regan has a son who died of cancer and that weighs heavily on him,” said Victor Alvarado, an environmental leader from Guayama and Salinas.