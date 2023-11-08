Environmentalists attack e-sports

Blocked roads, defaced works of art (fortunately only their noticeboard), chaining during television broadcasts: now environmentalists have begun to attack e-sports events as well. It happened in Paris, where a Street Fighter 6 tournament, Capcom’s new chapter, was interrupted by some representatives of the Just Stop Oil movement, a “nonviolent civil resistance” group, as they define themselves, that protests against the use of Oil. of the United Kingdom, in the hope of a complete abandonment of black gold.

The most outstanding

From December 3 to 5 in Paris, during Paris Games Week, a stage of the Capcom Pro Tour took place, the main competitive Street Fighter circuit in which the best players in the world competed. On Sunday, the Dominican Saúl Leonardo “MenaRD” Mena, historic two-time champion of the Capcom Cup, and the Hong Konger Wong “Chris Wong” Yuk-cheung, already a finalist and loser in October in the Singapore tournament, faced each other in the final. A final that had an unexpected interruption before finishing.

Just quit esports

During the Grand Final of the tournament between MenaRD and Chris Wong, practically in the early stages, a group of people suddenly came on stage while the live broadcast was being broadcast. From the shots of the players, initially focused on their screens to capture every frame of movement of their character and that of the opponent, we can imagine that people begin to spread something on the monitors of the two finalists. The players immediately paused the match by getting up and leaving the stage, while the audience and commentators were in total confusion.

And security?

The same “Jammerz” commentator asked live what was happening, evidently surprised to be the first to witness a scene difficult to understand from a distance. Equally incomprehensible is the extremely late arrival of the security agents who, as can be seen in the videos published on social networks, arrived several seconds after the damage had already been done. And it is not even the first time in the case of electronic sports: already last October, during a Tekken 7 tournament, other representatives of the same association made exactly the same gesture.

The match report.

Once the activists were removed and the monitors replaced, the tournament was able to resume without consequences for any individual. The winner was Chris Wong, who somehow gets MenaRD into trouble: the reigning world champion will be forced to qualify for the 2023 world championship, either through the remaining online events of the competitive season or through the Qualifier last chance in February. Which, however, always remains a lottery.