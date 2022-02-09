Enzo Ferrari, green light: Michael Mann’s film with Adam Driver in the role of the Great Old Man of Maranello kicks off

Green light for Ferrari. With the agreement with STX Entertainment for distribution, Michael Mann’s dream of making a film about Enzo Ferrari has finally come true. Protagonist Adam Driver, who recently for Ridley Scott wore the shoes of another very famous Italian, Maurizio Gucci. The high-budget biopic will follow the life of the founder of the famous car brand during 1957, a decidedly complicated year. A marriage in crisis following the loss of his son, Dino, and the threat of bankruptcy that loomed over the company, will lead the “Drake” to the desire for redemption, starting with the decision to involve Ferrari in the most famous race in the world: the One thousand miles.

If the initial choice for the role of “the Great Old Man of Maranello” had fallen on Hugh Jackman, Mann has decided to shuffle the cards, entrusting Driver to the part, together with Penelope Cruz, who will play his wife, Laura Ferrari and Shailene Woodley the lover, Lina Lardi. From a screenplay by Mann himself with Troy Kennedy Martin, based on the book by Brock Yates, “Enzo Ferrari: the man and the machine”, shooting will begin in the spring in our country, between Modena and Emilia Romagna.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with these talented artists – said the director of Heat la Sfida, who will publish his first novel in August – the actors Adam Diver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, and to bring these wonderful characters to life in Modena. and in Emilia Romagna they are a dream come true ».