Enzo Ferrari, the film about the Drake with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz: filming in Italy

After two years of postponements, the first take of the highly anticipated biographical film on the life of Enzo Ferrari with Adam Driver in the role of Drake is finally announced

“We start shooting in three weeks.” The confirmation comes directly from the director, Michael Mannin the columns of the authoritative American magazine Varietythe bible of those involved in Music and Cinema.

And it is also great news for all Italian motoring enthusiasts: since the film about the life of Enzo Ferrari we have been talking for at least three years. It was to have started in 2019: then a first postponement, followed by a further stalemate due to the pandemic.

But things have now unlocked: and the work on the script, based largely on Brock Yates’ book published in 1991, can begin.

Enzo Ferrari, the life of the Drake in a film

The main protagonist will be Adam Driver who has definitely taken Hugh’s place Jackmanstruggling with some health problems in a dense agenda of commitments, in the role of Enzo Ferrari. Driver, star of “Star Wars, rise of Skywalker” and of the latest, highly acclaimed, “House of Gucci” together with Lady Gaga will be a Enzo Ferrari young and visionary in the initial part of the film which, between flashbacks and introspections on the protagonist’s private life, begins in 1957, the year of the great personal crisis following the death of his son Dino.

“A film set in Italy”

The film sheds light on the relationship between Enzo Ferrari and his wife Laura, who will be played by the Oscar winner Penelope Cruz but also on the controversial relationship with Lina Lardi, the woman (played by Shailene Woodley), who had a very important personal role alongside the Drake.

“We will shoot a lot in Modena and Emilia – revealed Michael Mann – this script is too precise and detailed. We cannot reconstruct what we want to tell in Hollywood and in the studios. We will shoot in Italy ”.

Michael Mannexecutive producer of the TV series Miami Vice, director de “The last of the Mohicans” and other great hits such as “The Heat “ And “The Insider” but above all of the wonderful biopic about Mohammed Ali with Will Smith, he is a maniacal Ferrari enthusiast: “We have been working on this production for years studying every detail of the story. A character like that must be told in all its nuances. Production will invest a lot of money: we will talk about the factory, Maranello, the races and above all the Mille Miglia ”.

A first film project on Enzo Ferrari had remained a dead letter in 2004: the protagonist was to be the great Al Pacino.