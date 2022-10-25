“Enzo the crocodile” a film by Will Speck and Josh Gordon with Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes in the skin of Enzo!

Known for their comedies (Les Rois du patin, Une famille très moderne, Joyeux Bordel!), directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon adapt here the illustrated book Lyle, Lyle crocodile by American author Bernard Waber, published in 1965, and which has become a classic children’s literature.

An animal that is nothing like a stuffed animal, a family ordinary and authentic, life as it goes, with these little and big trials that at any age it makes us go through, fromadventureof the songs lively that punctuate the whole… these are the ingredients of this film aimed at children from 6 years old.

And the sauce takes right away! With to start the mixture of real shots and D’synthesized images surprisingly natural, which is never felt. And then the characters all have something endearing, starting with Enzo, of course, who alone is worth the trip. It is indeed difficult not to fall for this expressive crocodile, a lover of bubble baths and nocturnal feasts, of infinite kindness, and fancy communicative. Finally, we will salute the acting of the actors with a tip of the hat to Javier Bardemwhich we did not necessarily expect in a family film and which proves to be quite convincing in the role of Hector P. Valenti, this eccentric and unscrupulous magician.

Good ingredients and a good sauce for a story which in passing delivers some beautiful messages: seeing beyond appearances, overcoming fears and blockages, cultivating one’s talents, being persevering, being confident in oneself and in others… such is the menu of Enzo Le Croco that we invite you to taste without delay with your children.