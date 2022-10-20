ENZO THE CROCODILE – Magic, Family and Show-Business

A magical, musical comedy at the heart of what music reveals most intensely. Glitter, lights and friendship for a film adaptation of the famous character from the eponymous books created by Bernard Waber.

Hector P. Valenti is a whimsical magician with unknown talents. To boost his new show and his career, he is looking for an exotic and cute animal. He then discovers Enzo an extraordinary crocodile, singer and dancer. The stage fright of the reptile being the strongest, the show fell through and the artists were forced to suffer the consequences. Abandoned, Enzo waits to see what the future will bring him.

A musical that has nothing of deja vu with wonderful twists and colorful sets. Between reality and animation, Enzo the Crocodile takes us on a fabulous story of rediscovered happiness and friendship. Canadian singer Shawn Mendes lends his voice to the unparalleled reptile in the original version. Although the family that meets the singing croc is quite ordinary, it is no less authentic. No slimy problems, no perfect or failing parents, no star or bullied child. The choice of Javier Bardem to play the magician Hector P. Valenti is surprising and amazing. We do not necessarily expect this actor in a family film, and that is where the genius lies. He turns out to be perfectly in his place in this character.

Finally, Javier Bardem appropriates the role so completely that very quickly one wonders who could have been in his place. The music is very basic and pop, but ultimately, that’s how it will be accessible to as many people as possible. Not all ears are educated to more elaborate music. The warmth of the music and the love it spreads are contagious and transform the characters almost immediately.

This story teaches us to go beyond our first limits, those that we build for ourselves. Perseverance is rewarded and often beyond our hopes. A beautiful fable for children of all ages. Even if it’s not set in winter, it would have been ideal as a Christmas movie. The work of the decorators and props is of an astonishing scale which gives a particularly unique character to the film. The symbolism of the family offers a springboard for meeting oneself in order to better face the outside world. And that of the spectacle opens the window of everyone’s life on the representation that we endorse each time we cross the threshold of our home. There is also an important nod to the different. Appearances are often deceiving and it is better to linger and dig than to judge and reject.

In a global time where acceptance of self and others is in constant battle with feelings of self-centeredness and rejection, this film is life-saving in many ways. In addition, the narration is light, ingenious and romantic without ever falling into silliness and corny praline. Which is in itself a proof of quality. Don’t let this film slip by the wayside!

Enzo The Croco

US – 2022 – Adventure

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Actor: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, Winslow Fegley, Shawn Mendes, Sal Viscuso, Don DiPetta, Yussie Jupiter, Zeb Slone

SonyPictures

19.10.2022 at the cinema