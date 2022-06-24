Enzo the crocodile: Shawn Mendes lends his voice to a singing crocodile in the trailer

On our screens in October 2022, “Enzo the crocodile”, dubbed by Shawn Mendes, invites himself into a family in New York. Check out the trailer for this funny comedy.

Enzo the crocodile : a funny singer

Adapted from the book series Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile by Bernard Waber Enzo the crocodile is revealed in images in the film’s trailer. It’s a giant crocodile, much friendlier than his appearance might predict. Indeed, it is not a monster hungry for human flesh. All this green reptile wants is to sing. But we inevitably understand the reaction of Constance Wu when she discovers this huge tetrapod humming in her bathroom.

Enzo the crocodile promises to be a family comedy, a musical where the crocodile will have a few minutes to show off his singing skills. The film follows a little boy played by Winslow Fegley, who has recently arrived in New York with his family. As he struggles to integrate into this new city, he meets a music-loving crocodile named Enzo. He, his parents, and owner Hector P. Valenti band together to prove he’s safe. An adventure begins!

Enzo the crocodile ©Sony Pictures

Who is hiding behind the crocodile?

Behind the appearance of this crocodile also hides a celebrity. To embody Enzo and give him a tone of voice worthy of a great singer, Shawn Mendes doubles the reptile. The 23-year-old singer, performer of There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Backwould not have imagined such a debut in dubbing.

At his side, Javier Bardem plays the owner of the animal. Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley and Brett Gelman round out the cast. For the realization, we count on the duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon, directors of the comedies Merry fuck, A very modern family and The Kings of Skate.

Other notable names in the technical cast include Benji Pasek and Justin Paul. We owe them in particular the songs of the musicals La La Land and The Greatest Showman. For Enzo the crocodilethey wrote the songs for the film, most likely sung by Shawn Mendes.

Enzo the crocodile will be released on October 26, 2022 in cinemas.