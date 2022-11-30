Enzo the crocodile: the whole family will fall in love with this crazy music-loving reptile! – Cinema news

Enzo the crocodile will delight young and old alike! Discover the adventures of this animal like no other, who loves to sing! In theaters November 30.

In theaters November 30, Enzo le croco is adapted from the series of best-selling novels written by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. In the main roles, we find Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes (who lends his voice to Enzo in the English version).

The film, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, is a musical combining live action and animation. The story follows the Primm family. When the latter moves to New York, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and his new classmates.

All that changes when he discovers Enzo – a singing crocodile who loves baths and caviar – and who lives in the attic of his new home. Enzo and Josh quickly become friends, but when the existence of the quirky crocodile is threatened by their evil neighbor, Mr. Grumps, the Primms join forces with Hector P. Valenti, Enzo’s owner.

Together, they will prove to the world that a family can always be improvised, and that there is no harm in integrating a great music-loving reptile, endowed with a colorful personality and an incredible voice.

Note that directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon have been childhood fans of the books that came out over 50 years ago.

“It’s a very good story with a great structure. Enzo changes the lives of so many people. Once the shock and the fantastical aspect of the fact that this crocodile can sing like all humans do, the place is made for the acceptance of a profound change, as lasting as it is palpable”points out Speck.

Recommended from 6 years old, this family feature film will appeal to children and parents alike, thanks in particular to the breathtaking musical numbers! Moreover, the original soundtrack of Enzo the crocodile is made by big names!



Indeed, the soundtrack is written and composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Oscar winners for La La Land. They also worked on The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen. Participating in Enzo le Croco was the opportunity for them to create a new musical score for the screen and not adapted from a successful musical.

The songs being totally in line with the film’s narration as much as the screenplay, they were integrated into the production of the film very early on. This helped build the script around the songs they were going to compose.

“If for example we intended to put a song somewhere, we all talked about it together, in order to find how to bring it to the script in the most fluid way possible”explains the duo.

“Sharing others’ passion and enthusiasm for this universe was unprecedented for us. We felt like we were entering a sacred and privileged circle with them and sharing something truly unique together”specify the musicians.

Enzo the Crocodile hits theaters on November 30.